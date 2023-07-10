Author Offers a Pergola for the Soul
An exploration of the self through the country and the cityCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A collection of poems written over fourteen years, Karen Lee Oliver’s "Pergola" explores lived experiences through vivid, fantastical, and at times, gothic imagery. An evocatively honest and personal set of poems curated throughout Karen’s time spent in the bustling New York City and in the more rural New York State, the collection manages to encompass the raw self-inquiry of an individual dealing with themes of decay, spirituality, and the human condition, looping back with a unique voice accompanied by a sense of whimsy and hope while incorporating stills of her surrounding environments.
Using writing as a means of deep expression of the inner self as well as a reflection of the world around her, Karen has written poetry in her free time since her days at the State University of New York in Albany where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature. Her work’s sense of musicality and juxtaposition of tone comes from her earlier years spent in New York City where she pursued an extensive study in ballet, which included a scholarship with the American Ballet Theater, as well as her stay in the rural New York State, where she was born and continue to reside to this day.
"Pergola" establishes the overarching themes of philosophical self-inquiry, identity, and one’s relationship with nature and surroundings that are present in Karen’s later works albeit in an explicitly more personal way. Similar to the Italian word from which the book takes its name, this collection serves as a wonderful pathway that introduces the reader to a collection of poems that intertwine the experiences of the country and the city to follow and explore a winding path in nature as well as life.
