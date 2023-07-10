Flights of Fancy from Karen Lee Oliver’s Poetry Released
A collection of fantastical fairy tale poetryCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enjoy a vast collection of fairy tale poetry that will excite your imagination with Karen Lee Oliver’s book "Flights from Fairyland." Filled with poems and stories in both English and French, each selection is written to give readers of all backgrounds something to relate to. The tales in "Flights from Fairyland" are written to challenge the reader with perspectives of foreign yet still relatable characters, from an animal struggling to survive to someone trying to learn how to deal with the loss of a loved one. The varied perspectives enrapture the reader with different ways of thinking to change the way they view the mundane and the world as a whole.
Karen Lee Oliver was born and raised in Poughkeepsie, New York, to her mother, Leoneida Oliver, and her father, Robert Fuller Oliver. She studied at St. Agnes School for Girls where she then received a scholarship for ballet study in New York City. She remained in the city and eventually graduated from Rhodes Preparatory School in 1976 and went on to study in the State University of New York in 1981. She retired from ballet in 1986. Around that time, she began writing her poetry and has written five books.
Oliver’s other works include compilations of her poetry that focus on different subjects. However, the overarching theme in her body of work is the philosophical discussion on life, self-identity and relationships with others, nature and how we interact with it, and death and how we learn to live with it. With this work, she continues to provide readers with avenues for introspection and inspiration.
A collection that will help in improving how you view life and relate to others, grab a copy today.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
