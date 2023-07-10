Contemplations on Peace and Calm in this New Book
Thoughts on solitude, dreams, and the endCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In "Tranquility, Solitude, and Other Poems," Karen Lee Oliver writes about her thoughts on emotions, the different human experiences in dreams, and the waking world. Her poems invoke contemplation in readers on the meaning of peace and solitude, and how they let us experience tranquility. The imagery present in the anthology skillfully paints pictures of the usually difficult to imagine–pictures of life and death. Using relatable imagery and language, the poems in this collection are still very much digestible by readers.
Born in 1959 in Poughkeepsie, New York, author Karen Lee Oliver was raised by her parents Leoneida and Robert Fuller. She started her education at St. Agnes School for Girls then later went to the American Ballet Theater in New York City in 1973 to start her potential path in ballet. She stayed in New York to further her studies at the Rhodes Preparatory School, graduating with a Regents scholarship in 1976. She finished off her time studying at the State University of New York in Albany five years later. Oliver started writing poetry in 1986 after stopping her career in ballet.
"Tranquility, Solitude, and Other Poems" is a skillful display of Oliver’s free verse style, which is also present in her other works. Combined with the themes of this anthology, the poems feel natural to read, being completely relatable and free-flowing. Each verse leaves the reader with questions and feelings to meditate upon, all aimed at helping readers get on the path to tranquility.
Grab a copy of "Tranquility, Solitude, and Other Poems" by Karen Lee Oliver to pave the way for a clearer mind and a serene life.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
