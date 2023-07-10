Submit Release
Judiciary Statement on Weather

The Windsor Civil and Probate Courthouse at 12 The Green, Woodstock, is closed for the remainder of today (Monday, July 10) due to the threat of flooding in the area.

The Judiciary is aware that the Governor declared a State of Emergency as a preemptory measure due to the substantial rain in the forecast on July 10, 2023 and into July 11, 2023. Be advised that the Courts remain open for business as usual unless otherwise noted. Read more>>

Click here for information regarding court operations, including participating in remote hearings.

