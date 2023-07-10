An Anthology on Peace Released
Thoughts on life, peace, and dreamsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Lee Oliver’s "Tranquility, Solitude, and Other Poems" is a poem collection tackling her thoughts on tranquility and peace. This anthology contains captivating lyric and narrative poems that discuss dreams, memories, and solitude. The masterful wordplay is able to invoke typically unimaginable images in our mind, those of the nature of the human condition and the inevitable end. However deep the subject matter is, each poem is still incredibly digestible by readers due to the simple yet thought-provoking language used by Oliver.
Born in Poughkeepsie, New York in October of 1959, Karen Lee Oliver was raised by her parents, Leoneida and Robert Fuller. She started her schooling at St. Agnes School for Girls and later went to the American Ballet Theater to learn classical dance; this started her journey in the world of ballet. She continued her education at the Rhodes Preparatory School with a Regents Scholarship, also in New York, and completed her degree at the State University of New York, Albany in 1981. In 1986, she began writing poetry after retiring from her ballet career.
Oliver’s collection is praised by reviewers for not being afraid to be ambiguous. The themes of the uncertainty of life and the finality of death coincide with this unsure feeling from the language the author uses, but readers are still fully able to comprehend the emotions that the author wants to convey—peace and tranquility despite the inevitability of death.
Experience enlightening poetry that would lead you on a journey towards tranquility with Karen Lee Oliver’s "Tranquility, Solitude, and Other Poems." Grab your copy today at bookstores near you.
