Poet Karen Lee Oliver Dreams of Peace and Quiet
Peaceful meditations on solitude, dreams, and deathCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In "Tranquility, Solitude, and Other Poems," Karen Lee Oliver explores human emotions, relating dreams, memories, and solitude together, and how they let us experience tranquility. Her poems also invoke discussions on the meaning of tranquility and our relationship with it, using imagery to communicate the typically unimaginable. Oliver employs a dark tone and mysterious energy in her poems, giving the impression of a voice that asks questions to which it does not have answers. Each line brings to the imagination of the reader moody tranquility, making them question the nature of what tranquility and peace mean to the individual experience.
Daughter of Leoneida and Robert Fuller, Karen Lee Oliver was born and raised in the city of Poughkeepsie, New York. She began her education at St. Agnes School for Girls, later receiving a scholarship in New York City for ballet and studying at the American Ballet Theater. Oliver continued to stay in the city, furthering her education in Rhodes Preparatory School, graduating with a Regents Scholarship in 1976. She later studied at the State University of New York in Albany in 1981. She started writing poetry in 1986 after stopping her ballet career. She went on to write five books, among which is "Tranquility, Solitude, and Other Poems." All collections of her poems explore personal yet relatable themes.
Continuing the themes of her previous work, "Tranquility, Solitude, and Other Poems" exemplifies Oliver’s free verse style, expertly used to convey ideas of solitude and serenity. Her poems leave the reader with many questions, but nonetheless, give them a sense of peace and tranquility as they absorb each piece.
