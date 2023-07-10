Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,230 in the last 365 days.

BANXA Announces Investor Webinar

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa'' or the "Company") announces that the management team will hold an investor webinar on July 12th, 2023 at 11am EDT / 8am PDT / 5pm CEST to provide business updates and answer questions. Chairman Domenic Carosa, CEO Holger Arians, and Chief Product Officer Tom Chalmers will be presenting.

Webinar:

Wednesday, July 12th 2023

11am EDT / 8am PDT / 5pm CEST

Registration required using this link or below QR code: https://bit.ly/BNXA-Webinar

tbd

The presentation materials can be viewed in advance: https://bit.ly/BNXA-InvestorDeck-July2023

A recording of the Webinar will be made available later in the day via a news release

Shareholders are encouraged to attend the webinar for an update on business operations and the journey ahead for the Company. There will be a question and answer (Q&A) segment at the conclusion of the presentation. Attendees are invited to send questions in advance to investors@banxa.com or use the Q&A function throughout the webinar.

CONTACTS

Media:
Wachsman
Ethan Lyle
banxa@wachsman.com

ENDS

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Per: "DOMENIC CAROSA” https://twitter.com/DomCarosa
Domenic Carosa = Chairman (1-888-218-6863)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements including “forward-looking information” (“Forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the date of the Meeting. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the Company will hold the Meeting on the expected date. However, the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks may include, among others that the Company will hold the Meeting on the expected date. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1832a1c2-fc45-4305-bc55-bb85710fcfba


Primary Logo

BANXA Announces Investor Webinar - QR Code

BANXA Announces Investor Webinar - QR Code

You just read:

BANXA Announces Investor Webinar

Distribution channels: Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more