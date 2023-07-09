Attorney General’s Office Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Jersey City, New Jersey. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, members of the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force were in Jersey City to assist Orlando City Police Department with executing an arrest warrant for murder and attempted murder; the allegations set forth in that warrant occurred on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. At approximately 11:10 p.m., the Marshals encountered the individual in the area of Jefferson Avenue in Jersey City. Thereafter, the individual was wounded and transported to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 11:44 p.m.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

