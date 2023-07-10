Ozonics Scent Control Technology is Now Available at SCHEELS Nationwide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ozonics, the leader of in-the-field ozone and active scent control technology, is pleased to announce a retail partnership with SCHEELS, one of the nation's leading hunting and sporting goods retailers. Starting today, Ozonics’ innovative line of ozone generators and accessories are readily available to outdoorsmen and women online and across select SCHEELS retail stores nationwide.
Ozonics continues to develop and create industry leading scent elimination products, and through this retail partnership, hunters can easily find the Ozonics product they need for an enhanced hunting experience. Flagship products such as the OrionX, HR300, and HR230, that have become fan favorites for hunters all over the country, will be available in stores and online for purchase.
“We are proud to partner with such an iconic brand like SCHEELS and, in doing so, we will continue to help even more hunters nationwide who are looking for a better way to hunt," said Ozonics CEO and founder Scott Elrod. "This collaboration will provide hunters with the tools they need to have more success in the woods. SCHEELS’ dedication to delivering quality products that enhance the outdoors, and specifically, the experience for hunters, aligns with our mission. We are excited to kick off this partnership before the upcoming hunting seasons.”
With a dedicated mission to create hunting industry innovation since its establishment in 2007, Ozonics has emerged as the unrivaled pioneer of in-the-field scent elimination ozone generators. The patented scent elimination technology of Ozonics is scientifically proven to maximize existing opportunities in the woods. As it electronically converts ambient oxygen into odor-destroying ozone, it chemically alters your human odors at a molecular level, rendering hunters undetectable and poised for undeniable success.
SCHEELS has built a historic reputation through providing a widespread selection of high quality hunting gear and equipment. As a trusted destination for outdoorsmen and women and with a growing network of retail stores across multiple states, they have proven themselves to be a dependable partner. By featuring Ozonics' products in their stores, SCHEELS confirms its commitment to providing customers with the most advanced and effective hunting solutions available.
For more information about Ozonics and their innovative scent control products, visit www.ozonicshunting.com. To learn more about SCHEELS and to view available Ozonics products, visit www.scheels.com
About Ozonics
Ozonics has been innovating the hunting industry since 2007, when it launched the world’s first and only in-the-field scent elimination ozone generator. Unlike any other outdoor scent control products on the market, Ozonics harnesses the power of ozone technology to go beyond simply masking scent. Ozonics’ science-backed and field-tested products make a hunter virtually undetectable to even the most wary game — including deer. The result? Hunters can make the most of each and every hunt. Learn more at www.ozonicshunting.com.
Ethan Burns
Gunpowder, Inc.
+1 608-295-4542
ethanb@gunpowderinc.com