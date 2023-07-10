Advanced Energy Storage Market Explosive Growth Seen Ahead with Rising Demand | Tesla, LG Chem, AES Corporation
The Latest Released Global Advanced Energy Storage market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Advanced Energy Storage market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Global Advanced Energy Storage market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Tesla (United States), LG Chem (South Korea), Siemens (Germany), BYD Company Limited (China), AES Corporation (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Samsung SDI (South Korea), Saft Groupe S.A. (France), General Electric (United States), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Fluence Energy (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Advanced Energy Storage market to witness a CAGR of 5.7% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Advanced Energy Storage Market Breakdown by Application (Renewable Energy Integration, Peak Load Management, Grid Stabilization, Others) by Type (Lithium-ion Batteries, Pumped Hydroelectric Storage, Flywheel Energy Storage, Others) by EndUser (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) by Distribution Channel (Direct, Distributor) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition
The advanced energy storage market refers to the industry that focuses on developing and deploying advanced technologies for storing energy in various forms, such as electrical, mechanical, chemical, and thermal energy. These storage technologies play a crucial role in enabling the efficient integration of renewable energy sources into the power grid, managing peak energy demand, improving grid stability, and providing backup power in case of outages.
Major Highlights of the Global Advanced Energy Storage Market report released by HTF MI
Advanced Energy Storage Market Trend
• Increasing integration of renewable energy sources: The growing deployment of solar and wind power plants necessitates advanced energy storage solutions to mitigate intermittency issues and enable a smoother integration of renewables into the grid.
• Declining costs: The cost of advanced energy storage technologies, particularly lithium-ion batteries, has been decreasing steadily due to economies of scale, technological advancements, and increased manufacturing efficiency.
Advanced Energy Storage Market Driver
• Renewable energy targets and policies: Governments worldwide are implementing ambitious renewable energy targets and supportive policies, driving the need for advanced energy storage technologies to facilitate renewable energy integration and grid stability.
• Increasing energy demand: Rapid urbanization, population growth, and rising energy consumption are driving the demand for reliable, flexible, and sustainable energy storage solutions.
SWOT Analysis on Global Advanced Energy Storage Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Global Advanced Energy Storage
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Tesla (United States), LG Chem (South Korea), Siemens (Germany), BYD Company Limited (China), AES Corporation (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Samsung SDI (South Korea), Saft Groupe S.A. (France), General Electric (United States), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Fluence Energy (United States).
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Global Advanced Energy Storage Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Lithium-ion Batteries, Pumped Hydroelectric Storage, Flywheel Energy Storage, Others] in 2023
Global Advanced Energy Storage Market by Application/End Users [Renewable Energy Integration, Peak Load Management, Grid Stabilization, Others]
