Flexion wins MCADS contract to modernize CMS Claims Handling System

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, WI, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion, a technology solutions provider, has won the Modern Claim Adjudication Development Services (MCADS) contract from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Under the terms of this agreement, Flexion will help modernize the CMS claims processing system to accommodate the acceptance, adjudication, and payment of dental claims under qualifying covered medical services.



In the Calendar Year 2023 Physician Fee Schedule, CMS codified and clarified policies in which Medicare Parts A and B pay for dental services when that service is integral to treating a beneficiary's medical condition.1 CMS is actively exploring strategies to align with dental industry standards by facilitating the acceptance and processing of dental claims within its claims processing ecosystem.

Scott Hasse, Partner and Chief Technical Officer, expressed Flexion’s excitement about securing this project: “We are extremely pleased to be able to work with CMS on the project. In addition to our work on fulfilling dental claims requirements, we will also be helping to define the foundations for future, modernized Medicare claims processing. This win benefits not only Flexion but also taxpayers, medical and dental providers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries seeking dental care prior to qualifying covered medical services."

Flexion looks forward to working closely with CMS to provide innovative solutions and drive progress in claims processing. Leveraging its expertise and unwavering commitment to exceptional performance, Flexion is confident in its ability to provide a system that effectively supports CMS in meeting its evolving requirements.

About Flexion

Flexion was founded in 1995 in Madison, WI, as a solution-centric business consultancy. Flexion has been practicing, adapting, and refining its human-centered, agile, and option-enabling development methodology for commercial and federal clients for almost two decades. We’ve fielded cross-functional agile teams to deliver software for the federal government since 2009. As a founding member of the Digital Services Coalition, we’re among the vanguard of small companies helping to transform how the federal government delivers value through software.

1https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/press-releases/hhs-finalizes-physician-payment-rule-strengthening-access-behavioral-health-services-and-whole

