CSSI coloured the parade with white and green

At Lawson Tama on 7th July 2023.The Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) joined thousands of people to commemorate the country’s 45th Independence Anniversary with the theme “Rising above and overcoming our challenges as one people”

The male and female platoon of CSSI coloured the parade with a safari dress of white and green.

On behalf of the CSSI Senior Executive, Directors, Commandants, Ranks and Files. CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau applaud and acknowledge his officers for the high level of performance displayed during the anniversary parade at Lawson Tama.

Happy 45th Independence Anniversary, Solomon Islands. Ends//

CSSI Female platoon marching into the parade ground at Lawson Tama

CSSI Male platoon March in at the parade ground.

CSSI male platoon quick march pass led by Inspector David Niui

CSSI Press