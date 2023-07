Agriculture Equipment Market to Generate a Valuation of US$ 519.44 Billion by 2031

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐š๐ ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is witnessing a rise in revenue from ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ•.๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ• ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ to reach ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ’ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, registering a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ”% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ. In terms of volume, the market is growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐' ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ".๐ŸŽ% during the same period. The amount of food produced globally has been gradually increasing, but this growth hasn't been enough to keep up with the demand. Thus, new agricultural equipment and methods must be adopted in order to meet the FAO's goal of boosting global agricultural production by 70% by 2050.The rising global population is driving the demand to produce more food. This demand can be satisfied by increasing farm cultivation efficiency and implementing automatic and semiautomatic agricultural gear. Due to this, there is a greater demand for farm machinery and equipment, which, in turn, is causing the market to rise. In order to feed the expanding population, the FAO estimates that world agricultural output must rise by 70% by the year 2050. According to World Bank research, the demand for food and agricultural goods is likely to rise by 50% by 2030. As a result, modern agriculture practices, such as precision farming, automation, and data-driven decision-making, are steadily becoming more prevalent.Governments worldwide are also launching programs to promote the quick uptake of agricultural mechanization. Thus, this will boost the demand for agricultural tractors and harvesters. In addition, the forestry sector is progressively transporting diverse items, including recently cut wood, utilizing agriculture equipment. As a result, it is predicted that the forestry industry will drive the market for agricultural equipment in the future.Precision farming has become more widely used over the years owing to the need to boost crop productivity and cut costs. Thus, this trend will increase the demand for agricultural machinery that can support precision farming techniques. As per the report of Astute Analytica, the Agritech market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.2% and attain US$ 64 billion in sales by 2031.The use of precision farming techniques has also raised the demand for equipment with variable rate technology (VRT). Based on real-time data, VRT equipment can modify the rate at which inputs, such as fertilizers and insecticides, are applied. Farmers can increase agricultural productivity in this way while minimizing waste and adverse environmental effects.๐‡๐š๐ซ๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐“๐ก๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ•% ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe harvesting and threshing equipment generate over 57% of the market's estimated revenue. This will ensure that farmers can increase productivity and minimize physical effort when harvesting due to harvesting and threshing equipment. Additionally, the implementation of cutting-edge technology like autonomous harvesters has further fueled the expansion of this market.๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ๐‡๐ ๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ’% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe 71-130HP power output segment is likely to contribute over 44% of the revenue share. This is due to the fact that small- to medium-sized farms frequently use mid-range tractors, which are in high demand. Farmers frequently choose mid-range tractors because they provide a good blend of price, performance, and power. Farmers looking to reduce manual labor and increase efficiency have increased demand for mid-range tractors owing to the trend toward mechanization in agriculture.๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ฐ๐จ-๐–๐ก๐ž๐ž๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐€๐ ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ฎ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ข๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐„๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌThe two-wheel drive segment to attain a revenue share of 75%. This is due to the fact that two-wheel drive equipment is more cost-effective and ideal for usage on smaller farms. Two-wheel drive vehicles are also simpler to manage in smaller fields, which makes them a common option for farmers with limited space.๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ญ๐จ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Ÿ•๐ŸŽ% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe Asia Pacific region dominates the global market, accounting for more than 70% of the market's revenue share, according to the regional study of the worldwide agricultural equipment market. This is a result of several things, including the area's dense population and rising food consumption.Some of the most populated nations in the world, like China and India, which have sizable agricultural industries, are located in the Asia Pacific area. The region's expanding population has increased the need for food, which is fueling the demand for cutting-edge agricultural machinery.Additionally, the Asia Pacific area has seen a growth in the adoption of precision agriculture technologies, which has increased demand for agricultural machinery. In a place with limited arable land, these technologies help farmers maximize agricultural yield while lowering waste. Government subsidies have also contributed to an increase in the demand for agricultural equipment in nations like China and India, making it simpler for farmers to invest in cutting-edge technology.๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Ÿ“ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ“% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe global agriculture equipment market is extremely competitive, with many businesses providing a variety of items to satisfy the demands of farmers everywhere. However, a small number of significant businesses dominate the market, and in 2022, the top five players' combined market share was almost 55%.According to Astute Analytica, with a sales share of nearly 23%, Deere & Company, often known as John Deere, is the dominant company in the market. The company has been able to maintain its leadership position in the market thanks to its strong brand reputation, cutting-edge technologies, and broad distribution network. Other key competitors with a sizable market share in the agriculture equipment market include Kubota Corporation, CLAAS KGaA MBH, CNH Industrial N.V., and China National Machinery Industry Corporation Ltd. These businesses also have a strong sense of brand identity and provide the agriculture industry with a wide range of goods and services.๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌโ€ข AGCO Corporationโ€ข Bellotaโ€ข China National Machinery Industry Corporation Ltd.โ€ข CLAAS KGaA MBHโ€ข CNH Industrial N.V.โ€ข Deere & Companyโ€ข Escorts Limitedโ€ข Horsch Maschinen GmbHโ€ข J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.โ€ข Kubota Corporationโ€ข Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.โ€ข MARUYAMA MFg., Co.Inc.โ€ข Maschio Gaspardo S.P.A.โ€ข Mater Macc S.p.A.โ€ข Morris Industries Ltd.โ€ข SDF S.p.A.โ€ข TAFEโ€ข Valmont Industries, Inc.โ€ข Other Prominent Players๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ญ, ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ, ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Soil Cultivation Machineryo Cultivatoro Cultipackero Plougho Rotary Tillero Harrowo Othersโ€ข Planting Machineryo Seed Drillo Broadcast Seedero Seed cum fertilizer Drillo Fertilizing & Pest Control Machineryo Manure Spreadero Slurry Tanko Sprayerโ€ข Irrigation Equipmento Centrifugal Pumpso Sprinklerso Othersโ€ข Harvesting & Threshing Equipmento Combine Harvestero Sickleo Mowero Reapero Thresherso Tractorso Others๐๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ญโ€ข <30 HPโ€ข 31-70 HPโ€ข 71-130 HPโ€ข 131-250 HPโ€ข >250 HP๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Two-Wheel Driveโ€ข Four-Wheel Drive๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐‹๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ & ๐'๐ž๐ž๐ ๐๐ž๐ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Sowing & Plantingโ€ข Weed Cultivationโ€ข Plant Protectionโ€ข Harvesting & Threshingโ€ข Post-Harvest & Agro Processing๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅโ€ข OEMโ€ข Aftermarket๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexicoโ€ข Europeo The UKo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Polando Russiao Belgiumo Rest of Europeโ€ข Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Australia & New Zealando South Koreao ASEAN๏‚ง Thailand๏‚ง Singapore๏‚ง Vietnam๏‚ง Indonesia๏‚ง Malaysia๏‚ง Philippines๏‚ง Rest of ASEANโ€ข Rest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)โ€ข UAEโ€ข Saudi Arabiaโ€ข South Africaโ€ข Rest of MEASouth Americaโ€ข Argentinaโ€ข Brazilโ€ข Rest of South America 