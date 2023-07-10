Metalworking Tool Holder Market is Projected to Witness a Rise in Revenue of US$ 1,216.2 Million by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 has been experiencing growth and is projected to grow at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, reaching a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟐𝟏𝟔.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. In 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, the global market size was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖𝟔𝟓.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/metalworking-tool-holder-market
In the upcoming years, the global metalworking tool holder market will increase steadily, propelled by the quickly growing manufacturing sector, particularly in developing nations like China and India.
China's manufacturing activity grew at the strongest rate in more than a decade in February, far exceeding expectations as production surged in the wake of the removal of COVID-19 restrictions late last year. According to China's National Bureau of Statistics, the manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) increased from 50.1 in January to 52.6 in February, crossing the 50-point threshold that distinguishes growth from contraction in activity. The PMI was at its highest level since April 2012 and greatly above the analyst prediction of 50.5.
In addition, India's manufacturing exports in FY22 reached an all-time high of US$ 418 billion, an increase of more than 40% from US$ 290 billion in FY21. The expansion of production capacity, government policy support, increased M&A activity, and PE/VC-led investment are all contributing to the manufacturing sector's favorable improvements, which are paving the way for the nation's sustained economic growth in the years to come.
The increasing use of Industry 4.0 technologies and the rising need for precision tooling solutions are also likely to drive global market growth. Precision tooling solutions are essential in sectors like aerospace, defense, medical devices, and automotive where even the smallest manufacturing mistakes can have major repercussions. As a result, there is an increasing need for dependable, high-quality tooling options that can provide the required precision and accuracy. For instance, in November 2022, a collaboration between In-Comm Training and Brandauer resulted in the opening of the UK's first Precision Tooling Academy, which aims to prevent a shortage of toolmaking skills.
𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲
The collate chucks segment is likely to generate about 53% of the global market revenue share. These tool holders are useful for various metalworking applications since they can hold a wide range of tool sizes and shapes. Construction, the automobile, and aerospace sectors all frequently employ collate chucks. In the upcoming years, the collate chucks segment is likely to grow by the rising need for high-precision machining and the expanding trend of automation in the industrial industry.
𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟑𝟕% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The hydraulic clamping segment is likely to witness a rise in revenue share of 37% in the global metalworking tool holder market. High clamping force, precision, and repeatability are all characteristics of hydraulic clamping systems that make them perfect for metalworking applications. These systems are commonly employed wherever high-precision machining is necessary, such as in the automobile, aerospace, and defense industries. In the upcoming years, the need for hydraulic clamping systems is likely to rise by the rising demand for high-speed machining and the expanding trend of automation in the manufacturing industry.
𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫
The automotive segment is likely to capture a revenue share of 35% in the global metalworking tool holder market. The need for metalworking equipment is growing with the rising demand for lightweight and high-strength materials in the automotive industry. Several automotive elements, including suspension systems, transmission systems, and engine parts, are made using metalworking tool holders. The need for metalworking tool holders in the automobile industry is likely to increase along with the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. In the upcoming years, the metalworking tool holder market is anticipated to rise in tandem with other sectors, including aerospace, construction, and medical devices.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟑𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
North America, which ranks second in terms of market size and contributes more than 30% of global revenue, is a significant market for metalworking tool holders. The U.S. and Canada dominate the region, with the U.S. accounting for more than 80% of the market share. The potential for producers of tool holders is demonstrated by the US$ 2.7 trillion industrial production of the U.S. in 2021. Through tax breaks, financing for research and development, and infrastructure spending, the U.S. government helps the manufacturing sector, which boosts industrial output.
Metalworking tool holders are in great demand due to the U.S. advanced vehicle industry's growing preference for lightweight, high-strength materials. As of 2020, the U.S. was the fourth-largest car producer in the world, producing approximately 8 million automobiles. In the same year, Canada produced nearly 2 million vehicles.
In order to promote innovation and competitiveness, the government funded over US$ 1.1 billion in the Strategic Innovation Fund, which contributes over 10% of Canada's GDP. Canada's aerospace and defense sectors also need high-precision machining, and dependable tooling solutions, including businesses like Bombardier and Pratt & Whitney Canada, supporting the metalworking tool holder market.
Leading 6 Companies to Generate over 61% of the Global Market Revenue Share
The global market is extremely competitive, with many businesses providing various products to meet the needs of different end customers. However, a few significant players control a large portion of the market, indicating an oligopoly. The top 6 businesses in the market collectively hold close to 61% of the market, demonstrating the fierce competition among them.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐤 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟐.𝟓% 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟏𝟏%.
Sumitomo is currently the market's dominant player. The company's strong market position can be due to its wide range of products and emphasis on R&D operations to improve product effectiveness and performance. Due to their outstanding quality and dependability, end users strongly like Sumitomo's products.
With a market share of more than 11%, Sandvik Coromant is a key competitor in the global metalworking tool holder market. The business has been able to maintain a solid market position thanks to its emphasis on creating cutting-edge goods that meet the unique needs of end consumers. Due to its broad product offering and robust distribution network, Sandvik Coromant can meet the demands of clients in numerous geographical areas.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/metalworking-tool-holder-market
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Alps tool
• BIG Daishowa
• BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc.
• Ceratizit S.A.
• Collis Toolholder Corp
• Cominix
• Derek
• Direct Industry
• ETP Transmission AB
• Fahrion
• Guhring Inc
• Haimer GmbH
• Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company
• ISCAR
• Kennametal
• Kennametal Inc
• Kyocera
• Kyocera Unimerco Tooling A/S
• Makino Milling Machine
• Mitsubishi materials
• Nikken
• NT Tool Corporation
• NTK Cutting Tools
• OSG Corporation
• Redline Tools
• Sandvik AB
• Schunk GmbH & Co KG
• Sumitomo
• Taegu TEC
• Tangaloy Corporation
• Volza
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝, 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Milling Chucks
• Collet Chuck
• Hydraulic Tool Holders
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• CNC Machining Center
• CNC Turning Center
• CNC Lathe Machine
• Gear Cutting Machine
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝
• BT
• BBT
• HSK
• Polygonal taper Interface with Flange Contact surface
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠
• Manual Clamping
• Toggle type clamping
• Hydraulic Clamping
• Hydro-Mechanical
• Tie-Bar less Clamping
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Automobile
• Aerospace & Defence
• Electronics
• Power & Energy
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Western Europe
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
o Poland
o Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/metalworking-tool-holder-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn