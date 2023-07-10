AI Energy & Mobility Startup Hive Power Closes $600,000 Round
Hive Power, a leading energy and mobility AI tech provider, garnered support from Techstars, Péter Ilyés (ex-CEO, E.ON Italy), TiVentures, and Magility Ventures
We are excited to have high-profile investors such as Techstars, Péter Ilyés, TiVentures, and Magility Ventures on board, who share our vision of a sustainable energy future.”LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive Power, a leading provider of solutions for energy optimization, announced today that it closed a new funding round totaling $600,000. The company received strong support from Techstars, Péter Ilyés (former CEO of E.ON Italy), TiVentures, and Magility Ventures.
— Gianluca Corbellini
Founded in Switzerland in 2017, Hive Power boasts a team of researchers and scientists with expertise in smart grids from SUPSI (the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland), as well as veterans from the industry and leading companies in the energy sector. The combination of these diverse skills has allowed Hive Power to establish a key position in the industry from the outset.
Hive Power stands out in the market for developing solutions that contribute to the evolution of smart grids and aims to play a decisive role in transforming the energy sector towards greater sustainability and efficiency. Among these solutions is FLEXO, the cutting-edge AI engine that optimizes flexible energy in energy communities, home appliances, solar panels, and electric vehicle charging.
Given FLEXO’s success, Hive Power received the prestigious Power2Drive Award at The smarter-E Europe conference in Munich. This award celebrates innovative companies that make significant contributions to the implementation of sustainable solutions in the transport sector, with a particular focus on electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.
"This new funding round represents a significant milestone for Hive Power and testifies to the industry's recognition of our commitment to innovation in smart grids," said Gianluca Corbellini, CEO, and Co-founder of Hive Power. "We are excited to have high-profile investors such as Techstars, Péter Ilyés, TiVentures, and Magility Ventures on board, who share our vision of a sustainable energy future. This new round will certainly enable us to accelerate the development of our solutions and expand our market presence."
***
Hive Power
Established in 2017 in Switzerland by Gianluca Corbellini and Davide Rivola, Hive Power is a leading provider of innovative smart grid solutions, aiming to enhance the integration of renewable energy and electric vehicles into intelligent electrical networks for a 4D energy future focused on Decarbonisation, Digitalisation, Decentralisation, and Democratisation. In just a few years, Hive Power has formed strong partnerships and collaborated with major hardware and software providers in the energy and mobility sectors, such as Sorgenia, SmartEN, Free2Move eSolutions, and Haier. The Swiss company has also reached significant milestones, underlining its reliability and commitment to building a better energy future, including the most recent, the Watt d'Or 2023 for the Lugaggia Innovation Centre project, launched in March 2019. It also won the Power2Drive 2023 award for its smart charging and V2X technology at Smarter-E, Europe’s largest energy event with more than 90,000 attendees.
www.hivepower.tech
Techstars
The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 3,100 companies with a combined market cap of more than $150B.
www.techstars.com
Laura Mantovani
Theoria PR
+39 393 985 9409
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Hive Power in 60 seconds