Income Protection Insurance Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with AIA Group, LISA Group, Zurich
The Latest Released Income Protection Insurance market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Income Protection Insurance market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Income Protection Insurance market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as AIA Group Limited (Hong Kong), Allianz SE (Germany), AMP Services (NZ) Limited (New Zealand), American International Group, Inc. (United States), ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. (Italy), Asteron Life & Superannuation Ltd (Australia), Aviva (United Kingdom), AXA (France), Commonwealth Bank of Australia (Australia), Fidelity Life Assurance Company Limited (New Zealand), LISA Group (Australia), Zurich (Switzerland), Liverpool Victoria (United Kingdom), OnePath Limited (Australia), Suncorp Insurance (Australia), TAL Services Limited (Australia), The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited (United Kingdom), Vitality (United Kingdom), Westpac Banking Corporation (Australia)
Definition:
Income Protection Insurance can be defined as an insurance policy which pays benefits to policyholders who are incapacitated and unable to work due to illness or accident. The global income protection insurance market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Rising disability among end users due to increasing aging population and illness such as mental or physical health problems is expected to be one of the major factors aiding the growth of the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in growth during FY 2020 due to COVID-19 but it is again expected to rise after a few years globally.
Market Trends:
• Vendors Are Majorly Focusing on Large Untapped Markets
Market Drivers:
• Failure in Income Protection During Disability or Illness is One of the Major Factors Pushing the Growth of the Market
• Rising Disability Levels Due to Aging Employees Population Globally
• Increasing Demand Majorly from the European Region
Market Opportunities:
• COVID-19 is Expected to Boost the Demand for Income Protection Insurance Owing to Reduction & Risk of Employment Opportunities & Global Recession
• Large Untapped Market Worldwide
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Income Protection Insurance Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Income Protection Insurance
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
