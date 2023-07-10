Submit Release
Making email marketing simple, better, and faster with all new Salesmate “Email Campaigns”

Salesmate launches much-awaited Email Campaigns feature. Now, send beautifully designed personalized emails automatically and convert more prospects into leads.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Salesmate is excited to announce the all-new “Email Campaigns” to its suite of automation. Users can now execute email marketing campaigns faster, and with absolute ease.

The new feature attempts to solve the biggest problems of email marketing:
- Complexities of managing subscriber lists
- Spending too much time on email templates
- Lack of insights and reports to improve future campaigns
- Limited A/B testing capabilities

With Salesmate, teams can follow a 3-step simple process to successfully shoot a campaign:

Step 1: Choose audience faster with Lists or Views
Step 2: Create a beautiful email template with drag & drop builder
Step 3: Analyze results with detailed reports and insights

With that, marketers can A/B test with up to 3 email variants to maximize their campaign performance.

Salesmate designed this feature with subscriber-first approach, where marketers can take consent for all kinds of emails they are shooting. Along with that, the brand also made sure that highest deliverability is achieved with mindful email marketing practices.

“We’re aware that Automation is one of the core reasons why customers choose Salesmate. We have a natural responsibility to maintain product quality and trust among our customers. We believe Email Campaigns is going to add more value to the over experience for our customers.”

- Samir Motwani, Product Head, Salesmate

About Salesmate

Salesmate is a CRM and automation platform aiming to offer maximum value to growth-centric sales and marketing teams. Over the years, Salesmate has gained the trust of more than 5000+ businesses across the globe to act as their core tool for their daily operations.

Learn more about Salesmate's Email Campaigns

