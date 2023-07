150 Startups in Dubai Recognized in HackerNoon’s “Startups of the Year 2023”

Startups of the Year 2023 Startups of the Year 2023 Logo by HackerNoon Original HackerNoon Square Logo

HackerNoon, the technology publishing platform, is pleased to announce the nominees for Startups of the Year, featuring the most innovative companies in Dubai.

We are thrilled to recognize the top startups in Dubai and celebrate their achievements. Starting and sustaining a company is difficult. We’re honored to showcase their work and impact.” — David Smooke, HackerNoon Founder & CEO

DUBAI, UAE, July 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- HackerNoon, the independent technology publishing platform, is pleased to announce the nominees for its annual “ Startups of the Year ” awards, featuring the most promising and innovative companies in the Dubai startup ecosystem.Startups of the Year 2023 is a community-driven voting platform that recognizes startups that are changing technology and the world for the better.Starting May 8th, 2023, the internet can nominate and vote for the best ventures in their city. The nomination and voting period will remain open until December 31, 2023, and winners will be announced in January 2024 after a comprehensive evaluation by the HackerNoon team.In its previous iteration, a total of 44,427 startups were nominated in 16 different regions, and the community cast 234,344 votes during a 6-month long campaign in favor of budding companies that were growing and trending across every major city in the world. The 1,382 winners received perks from sponsors and a free tech company news page from HackerNoon.As a proponent of the open data movement, HackerNoon releases the unique social data gathered from Startups of the Year on GitHub as “ /where-startups-trend ” for valuable insights.The list, compiled by the HackerNoon team, showcases startups that are making significant contributions to the Dubai economy and driving innovation in their respective industries.The Startups in Dubai nominated for Startups of the Year 2023 include:Magpie protocolSpadesVaqatQuintZoftwarePhynaHelpingJust TapSupernowaOnionAgrommunitySajilniVIUGO studiosGatherStakeFleetroot5ireSeedBox99StarzGreenTickOlivoERPQuintFitmedikHyggeTentaclessApart from validation from the world's greenest tech publication, all nominees get free interviews relevant to their domain, region, and funding. They will also receive an amazing discount package designed for their startup and a free version of their very own Tech Company News Page on HackerNoon. These pages include business overviews (such as head count, founding year, bio, social links, and domain ranking) coupled with dynamic updates every time the company is mentioned in HackerNoon stories or relevant headlines around the web.People can nominate their favorite startups, and vote once per day per award for who they think should be Startup of the Year all the way up to December 31st.In addition to the award itself, winners receive exclusive interviews, an exclusive NFT from HackerNoon, and a .Tech Domain for life.For more information about the “Startups of the Year 2023” list and the nominated companies, please visit our FAQ page.About HackerNoonHackerNoon is a technology publication that aims to empower developers, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts to share their knowledge and expertise with a global audience. With millions of monthly readers, over 500,000 followers on social media, and over 250,000 newsletter subscribers, HackerNoon provides a platform for startups and innovators to showcase their work and connect with a vibrant community of like-minded individuals.Did you know that companies that actively engage in blogging experience a whopping 67% increase in leads? Take advantage of HackerNoon's 'Startups Package' to kickstart your own company's blogging journey.Startups Of The Year 2023 is sponsored by .Tech Domains.