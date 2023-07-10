Space Situational Awareness Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Space Situational Awareness Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers space situational awareness market analysis and every facet of the space situational awareness market research. As per TBRC’s space situational awareness market forecast, the space situational awareness market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.87 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.1% through the forecast period.

The increase in demand for space-based sensing activities propels the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest space situational awareness market share. Major players in the space situational awareness market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Polaris Alpha Advanced Systems Inc., Applied Defense Solutions, Schafer, L3 Harris Technologies, Harris Company, GMV Corporation, Vision Engineering Solutions, Norstar Space Data, SpaceNav LLC, Elecnor Deimos Group.

Space Situational Awareness Market Segments
1) By Solution: Service, Payload Systems, Software
2) By Capability: Detect, Track, And Identify (D/T/Id), Threat Warning And Assessment, Characterization
3) By Object: Mission-Related Debris, Rocket Bodies, Fragmentation Debris, Functional Spacecraft, Non-Functional Spacecraft, Other Objects
4) By Orbital Range: Near-Earth, Deep Space
5) End Use: Commercial, Government And Military

This type of situational awareness refers to tracking objects in space, including their identification, orbit determination, awareness of the environment they are working in, and prediction of future positions and potential dangers. It is used to forecast object collisions and warn space operators of potentially hazardous close approaches in order to enable collision avoidance operations.

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Space Situational Awareness Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Space Situational Awareness Market Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

