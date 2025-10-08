Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Virtual Reality Therapy Market to Reach USD $2.79 Billion by 2029 at 19.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Virtual Reality Therapy – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Virtual Reality Therapy Market?

The market size for virtual reality therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease has seen rapid expansion in the recent past. The projected growth sees an increase from $1.15 billion in 2024 to $1.38 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The historical growth has been fueled by factors such as the rising incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a surge in demand for non-drug interventions, an increase in the uptake of digital health solutions, the need for cost-effective rehabilitation options, and heightened consciousness about the advantages of remote therapy.

Forecasts suggest that the market size for virtual reality therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is set to experience significant expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $2.80 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. The expected growth within the forecast period is due to factors such as the growing acceptance of home-based rehabilitation, broader digitization of healthcare and telemedicine, increased health spending in emerging markets, favourable reimbursement policies concerning digital therapeutics, and an amplified emphasis on reducing hospital re-admission rates. Key trends for the forecast period include the merge of virtual reality (VR) with artificial intelligence for tailored treatment, the utilization of cloud-based platforms for remote pulmonary rehabilitation, implementation of haptic feedback for engaging breathing exercises, the use of digital twins for simulating respiratory health, and integration with wearable sensors for real-time surveillance.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Virtual Reality Therapy Global Market Growth?

The growing recognition and adoption of virtual reality therapy are predicted to accelerate the expansion of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Virtual Reality Therapy market. This therapy utilizes immersive virtual reality technology to create interactional surroundings for therapy and rehabilitation. The surge in its acknowledgment is primarily due to its demonstrated efficiency in lessening pain and anxiety, presenting a non-invasive, medication-free choice that elevates treatment encounters and results. Virtual reality therapy consciousness boosts the COPD virtual reality therapy by amplifying the knowledge of patients and providers, advancing the enactment of digital rehabilitation resolutions. This process intensifies engagement in treatment by introducing immersive therapy to users, consequenting in superior adherence and health upshots. As an example, in July 2024, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, a US federal government agency, stated that about 3,500 VR headsets were dispensed across more than 170 VA medical centers and outpatient clinics, which tripled the quantity of headsets fitted for therapeutic use. Thus, the escalating awareness and acceptance of virtual reality therapy are pushing the growth of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Virtual Reality Therapy market. The mounting stress on personalized medicine is anticipated to spur the growth of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Virtual Reality Therapy market. Personalized medicine is a medical tactic that modifies prevention and treatment strategies as per a person's unique genetic composition, lifestyle, and environment. The rise of personalized medicine owes mostly to progressions in genomics leading to accurate identification of genetic variations and adapted treatments for individuals. Personalized medicine contributes to COPD virtual reality therapy by customizing immersive rehabilitation programs to individual patient requirements, making the treatments more potent and targeted. It enhances treatment results by addressing explicit symptoms, abilities, and preferences, boosting patient involvement and adherence. For instance, in February 2024, according to the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), a U.S. nonprofit organization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for 26 new personalized medicines in 2023, a massive rise from the 12 approved in 2022. Therefore, the intensifying emphasis on personalized medicine is driving the growth of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease virtual reality therapy market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Virtual Reality Therapy Market?

Major players in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Virtual Reality Therapy Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Inova Health System

• Rush University Medical Center

• Penumbra Inc.

• Burke Rehabilitation Hospital

• MindMaze SA

• XRHealth Inc.

• Jolly Good Inc.

• AppliedVR Inc.

• Carda Health Inc.

• Lincare Inc.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Virtual Reality Therapy Market Report?

The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease virtual reality therapy market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Therapy Type: Immersive Virtual Reality Therapy, Non-Immersive Virtual Reality Therapy

3) By Application: Pulmonary Rehabilitation, Patient Education, Pain Management, Anxiety And Stress Reduction, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Virtual Reality Headsets, Motion Sensors, Haptic Feedback Devices, Wearable Monitors

2) By Software: Pulmonary Rehabilitation Applications, Patient Monitoring Platforms, Data Analytics Tools, Therapy Gamification Software

3) By Services: Remote Pulmonary Therapy, Technical Support, Training And Education, System Integration

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Virtual Reality Therapy Industry?

In the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Virtual Reality Therapy Global Market Report 2025, North America topped the list as the most dominant region in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to have the quickest growth rate in the anticipated period. The report provides insights into various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

