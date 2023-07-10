Submit Release
How does the Belarusian state media create a negative image of Ukraine? Watch new Youtube video on propaganda

Why did the Belarusian state media call the authorities in Kyiv “unconstitutional Banderaites who seized power”? A new video by the “What propaganda is silent about” project, published on YouTube, explains how Lukashenko’s propagandists attack Ukraine with fakes.

With the beginning of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Belarusian propaganda brought the negative image of Ukraine to the point of absurdity.

After the suppression of the protests in 2020, Belarusian propaganda accused Kyiv of interfering in Belarus’ internal affairs, and with the beginning of the Russian war against Ukraine, the Belarusian state media accused Zelenskyy of Nazism and of surrendering Ukrainian territories to Poland. In 1995, Lukashenko himself publicly stated that “the German order, which has been formed for centuries, reached its highest point under Hitler”.

The story is available in Russian, with English subtitles.

The YouTube series ‘What the propaganda is silent about’ addresses Russian-speaking audiences with reliable information about the war, and combats Kremlin propaganda and myths, which are actively promoted in Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine, and the wider EaP region.

