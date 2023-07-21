Global Wood Preservatives Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wood Preservatives Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wood Preservatives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s wood preservatives market forecast, the wood preservatives market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.37 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global wood preservatives market industry is due to an increase in demand for wood in various applications. North America region is expected to hold the largest wood preservatives market share. Major wood preservatives companies include are BASF Wolman, Lanxess, Lonza, Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG, Jubilant, Troy Corporation, Remmers Gruppe AG.

Wood Preservatives Market Segments

● By Formulation: Water-Based, Solvent-Based, and Oil-Based

● By End User: Residential, Commercial, or Industrial

● By Application: Cabinets and Decks, Doors & Windows, Wood Flooring, Railroad Ties, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Wood preservatives are chemicals that can control wood degradation problems due to fungal rot or decay, sapstain, molds, or wood-destroying insects. It is mainly used to increase the durability and resistance of wood, timber, wood structures, or engineered wood.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Wood Preservatives Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Wood Preservatives Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

