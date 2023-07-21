Global Business Jets Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Industry Forecast

Business Jets Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Business Jets Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s business jets market analysis, the business jets market size is predicted to reach $24.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

The growth in the business jets market is due to increase in demand for business jets for various application. North America region is expected to hold the largest business jets market share. Major players in the market include Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation SA, Embraer SA.

Business Jets Market Segments

• By Aircraft Type: Light, Mid-Sized, Large Business Jets, Airliner Business Jets

• By Point Of Sale: OEM, Aftermarket

• By End Use: Private, Operator

• By Geography: The global business jets market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Business jets refer to jet aircraft that are used to transport small groups of people, also known as private jets. Some governmental bodies, government personnel, and military services use business jets for other purposes like the evacuation of casualties or quick parcel deliveries.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

