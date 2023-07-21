2D Barcode Reader Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Growth Report For 2023-2032

2D Barcode Reader Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “2D Barcode Reader Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the 2D barcode reader market size is predicted to reach $9.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The growth in the 2D barcode labels reader market is due to increase in demand in the e-commerce and logistics sectors. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest 2D barcode reader market share. Major players in the 2D barcode reader market include Denso Wave Incorporated, Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., Honeywell International, Inc.

2D Barcode Reader Market Segments

• By Type: Fixed, Portable

• By Reader Type: Cord, Cordless

• By Application: Warehousing, Logistics, E-Commerce, Factory Automation

• By End User: Retail, Hospitality, Transportation and logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others

• By Geography: The global 2D barcode reader market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The 2D (two-dimensional) barcode is a graphical image that stores information horizontally and vertically. The 2D barcode reader is used to scan the pictures of both 1D and 2D barcodes. The 2D barcode reader, also known as area imagers, involves optimization of images for contrast and then decoding them to extract information out of the barcode. This increases the efficiency of the business by minimizing the time required to interpret the information about the products and services. 2D barcode readers are being used in various industries as they are accomplished at storing data related to products and services.

