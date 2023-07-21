Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Industry Forecast For 2023-2032

Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the beauty and personal care surfactants market size is predicted to reach $13.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

This beauty and personal care industry market growth is due to increasing demand for various waterless products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest beauty and personal care surfactants market share. Major beauty and personal care distributors include BASF, Akzo Nobel, Kao Corporation, Stepan Company, Rhodia, Clariant.

Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market Segments

• By Type: Non-Ionic, Cationic, Amphoteric, Anionic, Other Types

• By Origin: Synthetic Surfactants, Bio-Based Surfactants

• By Application: Hair Care, Skin Care, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global beauty and personal care surfactants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The beauty and personal care surfactants refer to surfactants used in various cosmetic products for personal care. These products consist of surfactants that are products used for cleansing, foaming, thickening, emulsifying, solubilizing, penetration enhancement, antimicrobial effects, and other special effects. The compatibility with both water and oil makes surfactants a useful cosmetic ingredient.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market Trends And Strategies

4. Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

