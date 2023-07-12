Nikkei Computer Announces “IT Japan Award 2023” Winners
Nikkei Computer magazine’s “IT Japan Awards 2023” focus on IT systems and knowhow.TOKYO, JAPAN, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkei Computer Announces "IT Japan Award 2023" Winners
Panasonic Holdings Wins Grand Prize for Digital Transformation Initiative
On June 19, 2023, Nikkei Computer, a comprehensive magazine aimed at IT professionals, announced its "IT Japan Award 2023" winners. The awards have been granted annually by Nikkei Computer since 2007. They recognize companies and organizations demonstrating outstanding construction and application of IT systems and sharing of their successful knowhow with the broader public. A third-party screening committee selects winners from among bodies covered in Nikkei Computer and the digital Nikkei xTECH, which delivers information on the latest developments in technology and business. Prizewinners are celebrated for their innovative use of IT systems during the past year.
The screening committee for the 17th IT Japan Awards met on Friday, May 19 to judge nominees from the three perspectives of "contribution to management innovation and business reformation," "uniqueness in system construction and application," and "innovative implementation of technology and method." This year's Grand Prize went to Panasonic Holdings Corporation, which was recognized for its groupwide initiative to promote digital transformation. Specifically, the company has implemented the "PX (Panasonic Transformation)" digital transformation project to promote reformation across the group, to support digital transformation of the supply chain business at its group company Panasonic Connect, and to enhance traditional manufacturing by introducing artificial intelligence and other powerful types of software. A total of six companies were selected by the screening committee as below: one Grand Prize, one Runner-up Grand Prize, and four Special Awards.
Award Winners
Grand Prize
Panasonic Holdings Corporation
Digital transformation at Panasonic, a company with a hundred-year history
Runner-up Grand Prize
TORIDOLL Holdings Corporation
Shifting every business system to SaaS to accelerate overseas expansion through its "don't own" strategy
Special Awards
Kagome Co., Ltd.
AI forecasting of tomato yields up to five weeks ahead to secure stable supply, leading to steady business negotiations
Kamakuraya
Implementation of "salaried worker agriculture" utilizing IT; auto dealer president becoming one of the largest Japanese soba farmers in Nagano Prefecture
Tobu Railway Co., Ltd.
Achieving an electric power reduction effect with on-train IoT, allowing Tobu Railway to create "train formations with one fewer car" for the Noda Line
Vanish Standard Co., Ltd.
Visualization of salespeople's online customer service to open a new approach to practices in the apparel industry
[Screening Committee]
Chairman: Naoki Asakawa, Editor-in-Chief, Nikkei Computer
Members:
Shigetaka Ito, Member Emeritus, Information Systems Society of Japan
Masayoshi Sakai, Councilor and Director of DX Promotion, Information-technology Promotion Agency, Japan
Akiyoshi Nakajima, Executive Director of Japan Users Association of Information Systems
In cooperation with: Nikkei xTECH Editorial Team
For further details, please contact:
Nikkei Business Publications, Inc.
https://bpcgi.nikkeibp.co.jp/form-cgi/formhtml.cgi?form=bpcom_en/
Cyber Initiative Tokyo | 2023
The 9th Nikkei BP Marketing Awards Winners Announced
DVD Learning Package Provides a First Step to Understanding ESG Management
Public Relations Office
Nikkei Inc.
pr@nex.nikkei.co.jp
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn