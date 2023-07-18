Introducing Widerange Management Group Inc: Revolutionizing Affordable Housing and Construction in the Midwest
We Step Up and Build Great Houses So Families Can Step Into Great Homes”WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Widerange Management Group Inc (WMG Inc) proudly enters the market as a leading provider of affordable housing and vocational programs in the construction industry across the Midwest region. With a strong commitment to community development, WMG Inc aims to uplift low to middle-income areas by offering affordable housing options and valuable vocational services.
Led by a team of experienced professionals, WMG Inc combines innovation, expertise, and a genuine passion for making a difference. The executives spearheading WMG Inc's mission bring a wealth of knowledge and industry insights to the table.
Kevin Starks, CEO of WMG Inc, is a licensed General Contractor in Kansas with extensive experience in the construction industry. Starks' proficiency in project management, gained through his ownership of a successful contracting firm and a real estate investment firm, positions him as an invaluable leader. His recently released book, "Starting a Six Figure Construction Contracting Business," further establishes him as a thought leader in the field.
Bethany Simpkins serves as WMG Inc's Treasurer, leveraging her expertise in Public and Charter School Administration. With a Master of Arts degree in Public and Charter Administration and a Bachelors of Arts degree in Liberal Studies, Simpkins plays a crucial role in the financial oversight and strategic financial management of WMG Inc.
Crystal Starks, WMG Inc's Secretary, brings over 20 years of administrative support experience at the operations level. Her project management skills and ability to adapt to complex environments make her an indispensable asset to the company. Crystal's proactive approach and problem-solving abilities ensure project success and exceptional service to the executive leadership.
Together, Kevin Starks, Bethany Simpkins, and Crystal Starks form a formidable executive team that drives WMG Inc's vision forward. Their collective expertise in the construction industry, financial management, and organizational skills guarantees impactful solutions addressing the pressing need for affordable housing and vocational programs.
WMG Inc works closely with local stakeholders, government agencies, and non-profit organizations to identify areas with the highest need for affordable housing. By prioritizing comfort, functionality, and accessibility, the company develops thoughtfully designed projects that remain affordable for the community. Additionally, WMG Inc provides comprehensive vocational training programs, equipping individuals with the necessary skills for successful careers in the construction industry.
Through strategic partnerships with local businesses and contractors, WMG Inc facilitates employment opportunities for program graduates, contributing to economic growth and revitalization in low to middle-income areas across the Midwest.
Widerange Management Group Inc stands at the forefront of revolutionizing affordable housing and construction in the Midwest. Their commitment to excellence, community development, and impactful solutions positions them as a trusted partner in driving positive social and economic transformation.
