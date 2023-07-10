Secure Monitor Deals on the INNOCN 27G1G 27-Inch Gaming Monitor at Amazon EU Prime Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is a prominent manufacturer headquartered in Shenzhen, China, known as the hub of innovation. Harnessing the power of innovation, INNOCN develops monitors that inspire productivity and captivate users worldwide. Amazon EU's Prime Day presents an exciting opportunity for customers to acquire top-notch gaming monitors at an unbeatable price.
Gamers are progressively acknowledging the benefits of utilizing 27" monitors to enhance their gaming experience. The INNOCN 27G1G Gaming Monitor is the ultimate choice for all gaming needs. With HDMI and DisplayPort connections, it can easily connect to gaming PCs, gaming consoles, laptops, cameras, and smartphones. It excels beyond gaming, serving as a versatile monitor for live streaming, video conferences, and PowerPoint presentations.
The INNOCN 27G1G takes gaming to the next level. Employing eye protection technology and IPS network security monitoring, it ensures a safe and comfortable environment for users. With FreeSync and G-Sync technology, a 1ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate, screen lag and image tearing are eliminated, making it ideal for online gaming and video consumption. Its 1920 X 1080p FHD resolution and 99% sRGB color accuracy provide astonishing visuals. Additionally, VESA wall mount compatibility offers flexible placement options.
During Prime Day, the INNOCN 27G1G gaming monitor will be available at discounted prices on Amazon EU. Customers in Italy (IT) and the Netherlands (NL) can purchase it for €169, while in Spain (ES) and Germany (DE), it will be available for €169.15. For France (FR), the price is set at €170.05. These incredible prices, available starting July 11th, are simply too irresistible to resist.
For professional gamers or entertainment enthusiasts, an exceptional monitor with ideal features is crucial. Take advantage of Prime Day to elevate gaming with the premium INNOCN 27G1G monitor.
Product Links:
DE: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BBMQ945B
FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BBMQ945B
IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0BBMQ945B
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B0BBMQ945B
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B0BBMQ945B
INNOCN 2023 Prime Day Deals EU & US Short URL:
https://bit.ly/3psc1UN
INNOCN Prime Day US Short URL:
https://bit.ly/3pD5hmS
Pearl Li
