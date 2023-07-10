Introducing Red Light Method - The Founder of Club Pilates has developed a Brand New Boutique Fitness Franchise Concept
Allison Beardsley has been called a "Savant," and "Disruptor," in the boutique fitness industry, and in 10 months of operation she has proven her new concept.
Franchisors claim they are the franchisees partners, but they are the middle-man, they make it more expensive for the franchisee to open a franchise than if that franchisee opened their own store.”BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Club Pilates Founder Allison Beardsley has founded her second fitness franchise concept, Red Light Method. Red Light Method opened as Red Lite Gym in August of 2022 in Bentonville Arkansas, but after ten months of operations Beardsley decided to change the business name. “I didn’t love the name Red Lite Gym,” she explains, but she loves the name “Red Light Method.” Beardsley has proven her new Red Light Therapy concept explaining that Red Light Method is performing better in 10 months than Club Pilates did in 5 years; and she is in a small tier 3 market of Bentonville vs. a tier 1 market like San Diego where she founded Club Pilates. Beardsley is gearing up to franchise Red Light Method and is excited to see its success in markets like San Diego and Dallas.
Red Light Method is a completely new concept and there is nothing like it in the boutique fitness industry. Members of Red Light Method start their experience in a personal spa treatment room, where their body is wrapped with a red and near-infrared light body contouring wrap. The wraps are warm, not hot and the treatment feels amazing. Red Light Method uses the only FDA-cleared and clinically proven red light therapy device in the United States. The device is an actual medical device that is clinically proven for inches loss, decreased pain, and increased blood flow. After the 25-minute spa-treatment portion of Red Light Method, members enjoy a 20–25-minute group exercise class on the Power Plate. The Power Plate is an amazing exercise apparatus; a 20–25-minute Power Plate Workout is equivalent to an hour-long workout as far as calories burned, and muscle fibers activated. Allison Beardsley teaches all the group classes at Red Light Method, and records new class formats each week while on-site staff at local locations help to facilitate the classes directly with members. Red Light Method is certainly a revolutionary new spa-gym concept.
Members love the flexibility with scheduling and can schedule their experience anytime Red Light Method is open. Body Contouring Appointments are offered on the hour, and half hour, and last about 25 minutes, and Group Power Plate classes are held 5 minutes after the hour, and 35 minutes after the hour. Not only do members love the flexibility of scheduling, but they also love the results. Many members are down more than 60 pounds, and they report more energy, better sleep, tighter skin, and so much more. Besides body contouring, members with diabetic neuropathy have also reported relief from symptoms and improved health.
We asked Allison why she came out of retirement to open another fitness concept? Allison explained that after she experienced Red Light Method, she had to share this technology with the world, the same way she was inspired to share Club Pilates with the world. Red light therapy made her feel like she was in her twenties again and helped her shed some extra weight she gained in her forties. Beardsley is very excited about the future of Red Light Method, and she does franchising very different the other franchisors. Beardsley explained, “so many franchisors claim they are the franchisees partners, but they play the role of the middle-man, they actually make it more expensive for the franchisee to open a franchise than if that franchisee opened their own concept; at Red Light Method we do not play the role of the middle-man, our franchisees get the exact same discount we negotiate and we bless them with that, that is a real partnership.” Red Light Method is founded on the biblical principal of “Love your neighbor as yourself,” and Beardsley intends to build Red Light Method on a solid rock foundation of integrity and service to others. Beardsley explains, “I am not greedy, business should be about helping and serving people first and when you love people and truly serve them, then profits come as a result, when your roots are good you have a bountiful harvest of fruits; I observe many people in business who are just concerned about profits, or fruits and they neglect the roots or the foundation of serving others in genuine love—Red Light Method will always hold fast to the biblical principle of love your neighbor as yourself as long as I am in charge.”
We are excited to follow the progress of Red Light Method, it certainly is refreshing to have a CEO more interested in people than profits and am sure that future franchisees will appreciate a real partner as a franchisor. To stay in touch with Red Light Method you can visit their website redlitegym.com, it is in the process of being changed over to the new name, but it will redirect you once the migration is complete.
