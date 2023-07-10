Maxava Celebrates A Decade Of Success With Partner Ekco
Maxava Allows Us To Offer The Complete Managed Disaster Recovery Service For A Client.
Our IBM i clients value business continuity and DR solutions that are fast, reliable and smart. Maxava helps us win business.”UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxava, the global provider of innovative monitoring, high availability, and disaster recovery software and services solutions for the IBM i platform, and Ekco, the fastest growing, security-first managed cloud provider in Europe, today celebrated the first decade of a joint partnership.
— Mark Donnellan, Ekco Cloud Solutions Director
Ekco has counted on Maxava and its industry-leading HA, DR, and monitoring solutions to drive growth in the IBM i segment of the MSP market for the past 10 years. As it enters a new period of accelerated growth, Ekco will continue to lean on Maxava to address the critical needs of its IBM i clients.
Maxava has been particularly helpful expanding Ekco’s reach into the Caribbean. Companies in Bermuda, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago have long favored the IBM i platform for its low cost of ownership, reliability, and security. But due to the annual hurricane season, DR and HA solutions are must-haves.
Thanks to its partnership with Maxava and local data center operators in the Caribbean, Ekco meets its clients IBM i computing needs while providing the assurance that transaction processing can be switched to the backup facility if a disaster strikes.
Ekco is particularly bullish on the potential for the remote monitoring capabilities in Maxava’s Mi8 offering, which automatically monitors the IBM i server. If an issue occurs on the system, Ekco’s clients get an immediate alert from the Mi8.
With nearly 2,000 MSP customers, Ekco is growing rapidly at the moment. Since Ekco started its partnership with Maxava over 10 years ago, its revenues have grown over 10-fold. Nothing on the horizon stands in the way of another 10 years of a fruitful partnership.
“They’ve always been very good, very easy to work with,” Donnellan added. “It’s a great partnership.”
ABOUT EKCO
Ekco is a leading Irish headquartered security-first managed cloud provider with over 600 employees. More than 400 of those are technical specialists, tasked with delivering services to drive technology growth. Ekco has more than 3,000 clients across Ireland, UK, Netherlands and the Caribbean. For more information, visit www.ek.co
ABOUT MAXAVA
Maxava is a worldwide leader in innovative monitoring, high availability, and disaster recovery software and services for the IBM i platform. The company’s offerings have ensured business resiliency for the world’s most demanding IBM i customers via a channel of white-label SaaS, cloud, subscription, and traditional license models for the last 20 years. Maxava boasts over 2,000 installations globally and provides 24x7x365 support to over 40 countries through regional offices located in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.maxava.com
