Star of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’, Open for Brand Partnerships
USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Briana Latrise, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry and star of WeTV's 'Growing Up Hip Hop', is excited to announce her new venture in Influencer marketing and psychedelics.
Briana Latrise, daughter of Kendu Issacs and step daughter of Mary j Blige, is now booking influencer services, brand sponsorships for traveling blog/meet and greet tour and speaking opportunities for Psychedelics.
Briana's influencer stats for social media is over 1 million followers and over 15 million reach. Briana is also open for interviews. Contact AIMPR.co@gmail.com for more info.
For these opportunities, Briana is happy to travel, provided reasonable accommodations are arranged. This commitment underscores her enthusiasm and dedication to these new ventures.
For more information on Briana's brand partnership opportunities or speaking engagements, or to discuss potential collaborations, please contact Ana Izquierdo at AIM Public Relations at Aimpr.co@gmail.com
About Briana Latrise:
Briana Latrise is an influential figure in the entertainment industry, known for her role in WeTV's 'Growing Up Hip Hop' and her significant social media following. Daughter of music producer Kendu Isaacs and stepdaughter of Mary J. Blige, Briana has established a strong presence in the entertainment world and is now looking forward to branching out into brand partnerships and speaking engagements.
###

