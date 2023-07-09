SOS Veterans Assistance teams with Hudson Valley New York locations of Tractor Supply Company

SOS Veterans Assistance is a leading Veteran Disability Benefit Rating organization dedicated to supporting and empowering military veterans.

HUDSON VALLEY, NEW YORK, USA, July 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SOS Veterans Assistance embarked on a week-long initiative of Veteran outreach at Tractor Supply Company locations across the Hudson Valley.

This collaborative effort aimed to reach out to veterans in the community, provide information about available resources, and foster a sense of camaraderie among those who have served our nation.

The week-long campaign, held from July 4 through July 8 brought together SOS Veterans Assistance and Tractor Supply Company, a renowned retailer with a deep commitment to supporting Veterans and their families. Tractor Supply Company graciously offered its locations as a platform to engage with Veterans, leveraging its strong community presence to extend support and raise awareness about the services and benefits available to them.

Throughout the week, the dedicated team from SOS Veterans Assistance was present at various Tractor Supply Company locations in the Hudson Valley, including Stony Point, Middletown, New Windsor, Pine Bush, and Wappingers Falls.

Information booths were set up to engage in heartfelt conversations with Veterans who visited the stores as well as providing vital information regarding the specific Veteran assistance program known as the VA disability benefit rating program.

The initiative aimed not only to connect veterans with valuable resources but also to create a supportive and inclusive environment. By fostering a sense of community and camaraderie, SOS Veterans Assistance and Tractor Supply Company sought to alleviate any feelings of isolation which Veterans may experience and reinforce the message that they are not alone in their journey.

"We are honored to collaborate with Tractor Supply Company and reach out to Veterans in the Hudson Valley," said Louie Frias, President at SOS Veterans Assistance. "By conducting this outreach, we hope to raise awareness about the available support services and let our Veterans know that we stand beside them every step of the way."

The collaborative efforts of SOS Veterans Assistance and Tractor Supply Company exemplify the power of community partnerships in making a positive impact. Both organizations remain committed to supporting Veterans and extending a helping hand to those who have selflessly served our nation.

For more information about SOS Veterans Assistance and their services, please visit SOSVetAssist.com or contact the at 866.952.1822.