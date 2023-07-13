MotioN: Revolutionizing Fitness with AI and Blockchain

MotioN App AI driven FitCoach

MotioN: The game-changing fitness app integrating AI and blockchain to empower users, monetize fitness data, and revolutionize the industry.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The MotioN mobile app recently passed the rigorous Cloud Application Security Assessment (CASA), ensuring uncompromising security measures and safeguarding users' fitness data against potential threats. With advanced authentication, data encryption, and a seamless user experience, Motion App guarantees both security and usability. The development team conducts regular security audits to ensure continuous protection and instill confidence in their consumers.

According to MotioN Wellness Pvt Ltd, MotioN offers more than just rewarding consumers for the steps they walk. It goes above and beyond by providing personalized fitness coaching powered by AI. Moreover, in partnership with leading health insurance providers, the Web3 fitness company plans to offer exclusive discounts based on consumer workouts, setting MotioN apart from the likes of StepN. The company is confident that it's all-in-one Web3 solution will surpass industry leaders' offerings and takes users' fitness journey to new heights. Within a few weeks of its launch, MotioN has already gained nearly 1,400 active users, and they have ambitious plans to grow their consumer base a hundredfold in the next 12 months. StepN, be prepared—MotioN is coming.

MotioN seeks to transform the fitness industry through the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies. The core principle of MotioN project is to provide users with control over their fitness data and monetize this data. This innovative approach allows users to actively participate in the value-creation process. By harnessing AI-based FitCoach technology, users can maximize their earnings and enhance their fitness journey. MotioN not only empowers individual users but also caters to the needs of data consumers in search of reliable and consented data. By accessing the MotioN platform, data consumers gain access to a trustworthy and transparent source of data, which they can leverage for personalized services for end-users.

Through the seamless integration of AI and blockchain, MotioN revolutionizes the fitness industry by promoting data ownership, privacy protection, and revenue sharing. With MotioN, users can finally seize the opportunity to monetize their data while ensuring their personal information remains secure. Meanwhile, data consumers can benefit from access to verified and user-consented data, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between all parties involved in the fitness ecosystem.

This comprehensive Web3 fitness ecosystem is dedicated to empowering users and driving innovation in the health and wellness market. With a live mobile application used by nearly 1,400 users, the project's main motive is to empower end-users to monetize their fitness data while safeguarding their privacy. Data consumers like insurance companies, healthcare professionals, and gymnasium chains can access reliable, consent-driven data to create personalized fitness and wellness offerings.

The founders of MotioN App were inspired by the Covid-19 lockdown, which kept many people indoors for an extended period. They observed that while people were eager to stay in shape during this time, many stopped working out after the lockdowns were lifted. As a result, the founders created MotioN App to provide users with more than just a regular workout and to motivate them to exercise regularly. In addition, it incentivizes them with cryptocurrency. Unlike some other players in this domain, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) are not mandatory for the MotioN subscription. In fact, MotioN also has a free-to-use version of the Mobile App which they use to run Challenges sponsored by their partners.

Here are some features that make MotioN stand out:

1. Mobile app for incentivizing exercise

2. AI-based FitCoach

3. Monetizing fitness data

4. Reliability of data

5. Utilization of Blockchain technology

6. Control over fitness data

7. Contribution to industry development

MotioN Wellness Private Limited is a company incorporated in 2022. They launched their website (http://themotion.app) in Q1 2022 and gained recognition in many digital publications in India and abroad. In 2023, they built a strong community with almost 5,000 followers on Twitter and 6,000 on Telegram. MotioN app could be downloaded from Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.motionapp) or Apple App Store ( https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-motion/id6444202021).

YouTube Video: Introduction to MotioN Mobile App