DOPAI Metaverse officially opened the closed beta phase in July
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, it was learned from news related to the Metaverse that the DOPAI Metaverse announced that it will officially start the closed beta of the Metaverse in July. The DPPAI Metaverse official sincerely invites 100 users to participate in this internal test and witness the opening of the Metaverse together. In this internal test, DOPAI Metaverse will actively collect feedback from all internal testers, and optimize our Metaverse system according to user experience and various suggestions.
As far as the current plan is concerned, the DOPAI Metaverse is a comprehensive virtual world. The platform provides users with a virtual space integrating communication, entertainment,medical care, education, economy and technology. Whether artists, designers, entrepreneurs, content creators or individual players, the DOPAI metaverse will provide a brand new, futuristic metaverse space for them to display and share their ideas and works. In the past product releases of DOPAI, DOPAI Metaverse strictly followed the plan, and the beds and RVs launched will be firmly bound with the upcoming wristband products of DOPAI Metaverse. Through the release of beds and RVs, DOPAI has initially popularized the concept of metaverse links within the concept of user groups. DOPAI Metaverse's wristband products will monitor the state of the human body in real time, and map the basic state of the body to the Metaverse while ensuring physical and mental health.
At present, DOPAI will create the world's first metaverse platform that can connect the human body. With the perfection of the Metaverse, the DOPAI Metaverse will bring together the power of creativity and wisdom in this future field, helping users create more business possibilities. According to relevant personnel, DOPAI will also actively develop and integrate innovative technologies and applications to help users realize their digital creative dreams and continuously improve the experience and performance of the platform. In this internal test, DOPAI will provide a series of test scenarios and tools, including the entry and navigation of the metaverse, social interaction, creation and display tools in the metaverse, and the transaction and settlement mechanism in the metaverse, etc. The person in charge of DOPAI expressed that he is looking forward to exploring and testing this magical platform that can change the digital world with the majority of users, and to jointly create a future digital cultural ecology. In the future, we will continue to promote the development of the DOPAI metaverse, lead the trend of global digital innovation, and provide users with a more complete metaverse experience.
DOPAI will continue to explore and apply the latest technologies, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, etc., to build a more secure, intelligent, and diversified Metaverse platform. At the same time, DOPAI will continue to strengthen cooperation with content creators, developers, and ecological partners to jointly promote the ecological construction of the DOPAI platform and provide users with richer, more interesting and engaging content and experiences. DOPAI always adheres to the principle of user first, and is committed to creating a user-centered Metaverse platform. We will continue to uphold the spirit of innovation and excellence, create more commercial possibilities for the majority of users, and enable more people to realize their digital creative dreams in the metaverse. In order to achieve this, DOPAI technicians will continue to improve the technical architecture of the DOPAI platform And improve the user experience, improve the fault tolerance and stability of the DOPAI platform to meet the needs of users for one-stop service.
DOPAI Metaverse will actively participate in the open source community, cooperate with the world's top technology companies and professional scholars, promote the research and application of blockchain, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and other cutting-edge technologies, and provide users with more secure, intelligent and personalized services . The editor believes that with the trust and support of users, the DOPAI platform will become a metaverse platform with global influence, making important contributions to the development of digital culture and the digital economy industry.
Website : http://www.dopaimeta.info
Mr. Ding
