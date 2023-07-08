Emergency repairs to Wainiha Bridge No. 2 July 10

Main, News Posted on Jul 8, 2023 in Highways News

WAINIHA, Kauaʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will intermittently close Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) at the Wainiha double bridges for repairs to Wainiha Bridge No. 2, Monday, July 10, between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The intermittent closures will be between five to 10 minutes long. The bridge will be opened between the intermittent closures, but HDOT advises Wainiha and Hāʻena residents to expect delays and proceed with caution through the work area.

The bridge crew will be reinforcing a damaged steel member discovered in a routine inspection. The bridge weight posting will remain 8 tons. For reference, the typical passenger vehicle is 2 tons. Permanent repairs to the Wainiha Bridge No. 2 are in design with construction expected within six months.

