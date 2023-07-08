Berlin Barracks/Death Investigation

At about 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, the Vermont State Police was contacted to assist the Washington County Sheriff’s Department with an incident that occurred on Braintree Hill Road at the intersection with Cram Hill Road in Roxbury, Washington County. The incident began with Deputy Davis Hart detecting a motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 12A north of the village. Deputy Hart caught up to the vehicle and attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop on Cram Hill Road; however, the vehicle accelerated and abruptly turned onto Braintree Hill Road. Upon maneuvering the turn, the vehicle began to lose control on the loose gravel and left the roadway, striking a tree. Deputy Hart then heard what he believed to be a gunshot.
Deputy Hart approached the vehicle and located the driver slumped against the driver’s door. The driver, subsequently identified as a 22-year-old man from Randolph, Vermont, was holding a pistol and suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The deputy provided first aid until rescue arrived. Barre Town EMS responded, and the driver was pronounced deceased.
Vermont State Police Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to assist, as well as another unit from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Crosstown Towing of Berlin, Vermont. The decedent was transported by Day Funeral Home of Randolph to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy.
The name of the decedent is being withheld at this time. No additional information is currently available.
