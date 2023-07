Berlin Barracks/Death Investigation

At about 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, the Vermont State Police was contacted to assist the Washington County Sheriff’s Department with an incident that occurred on Braintree Hill Road at the intersection with Cram Hill Road in Roxbury, Washington County. The incident began with Deputy Davis Hart detecting a motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 12A north of the village. Deputy Hart caught up to the vehicle and attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop on Cram Hill Road; however, the vehicle accelerated and abruptly turned onto Braintree Hill Road. Upon maneuvering the turn, the vehicle began to lose control on the loose gravel and left the roadway, striking a tree. Deputy Hart then heard what he believed to be a gunshot.