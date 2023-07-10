“Separated Lives” Encapsulates a Gripping Journey of Discovery and Unexpected Twists
Author Lynn Assimacopoulos explores the power of genealogy in the search for identityCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired Registered Nurse and passionate writer, Lynn Assimacopoulos delves into the complexities of identity and the profound impact of genealogy in her engrossing narrative, “Separated Lives.” With her adept storytelling skills, Assimacopoulos takes readers on an emotional rollercoaster as she navigates the challenging quest of a son's friend searching for his birth parents.
In "Separated Lives," Assimacopoulos combines her expertise in genealogy with her love for words, delivering a compelling tale that showcases the power of determination and the resilience of the human spirit. She gracefully intertwines her experiences as a nurse, writer, and avid genealogist, offering a unique perspective that keeps readers captivated until the final page.
Through meticulous research, Assimacopoulos explores various avenues, from poring over phone directories and writing heartfelt letters to delving into the vast realm of the internet and visiting libraries and the National Archives. Despite the initial setbacks, a surprising incident alters the course of the search, revealing a twist that promises more than anyone could have anticipated.
Lynn Assimacopoulos, known for her contributions to professional Nursing Journals, has been honing her writing skills since childhood. Alongside her passion for words, she has a keen interest in genealogy and archaeology. With "Separated Lives," Assimacopoulos showcases her talent for non-fiction writing while employing her vast knowledge to unveil a story that will resonate with readers on a profound level.
"Separated Lives" is a must-read for anyone intrigued by the complexities of family bonds, the search for identity, and the untapped potential of genealogical exploration, available in both print and e-book formats on Amazon and other major retailers.
Discover more of author Lynn Assimacopoulos and her other titles, “A Happy Color” and “I Thought There Was a Road There,” on her website at https://lasabooks.com/
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube