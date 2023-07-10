Lynn Assimacopoulos Recollects True Stories Reflecting Faith in God
A humorous and heartfelt collection of lessons in life from the DivineCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nurse writer and consultant Lynn Assimacopoulos compiled a compelling collection of true non-fiction experiences entitled "I Thought There Was a Road There," touching the soul and shedding light on the presence of God in our everyday lives. This delightful book takes readers on a journey of humor, faith, and profound lessons that will resonate with readers of all backgrounds.
Each story in this remarkable collection unveils a unique moment in time, occurring with loved ones or dear friends. Through the author’s vivid and captivating storytelling, readers will discover that these experiences are not merely chance encounters, but divinely orchestrated lessons from a God who remains faithfully by everyone’s side, even when one is unaware. With warmth and wisdom, Assimacopoulos showcases the profound power of faith, urging readers to embrace gratitude and humility in their own lives.
A registered nurse with an illustrious career spanning various roles, Assimacopoulos draws from her extensive expertise to infuse her writing with authenticity and heart. Her background includes a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the esteemed University of Minnesota, along with numerous accolades and accomplishments in the field. From her work as a nurse writer and consultant for a non-profit long-term care organization to her contributions to professional nursing journals and poetry publications, Assimacopoulos’s diverse experiences enrich the pages of "I Thought There Was a Road There."
"I Thought There Was a Road There" is an invitation to laugh, reflect, and find solace in the small miracles that surround us, available on Amazon and other major online bookstore resellers. Assimacopoulos’s unique storytelling talent and unwavering faith leave readers inspired and deeply moved, evident in her two other titles, “A Happy Color” and “Separated Lives.” For more information about the author, please visit Lynn Assimacopoulos’s website at https://lasabooks.com/
