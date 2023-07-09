Andrea Oliva Florendo Writes a Captivating Journey into Love and Devotion
Christian literature “Romance of the Enclosed Garden: Song of Songs” beautifully captures the essence of God’s loveCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist, author, and theologian Andrea Oliva Florendo invites readers on a profound journey of love, courtship, and devotion in her literary masterpiece entitled “Romance of the Enclosed Garden: Song of Songs.”
Florendo weaves her expertise in theology, religious studies, and visual arts to illuminate the poetic incantation of the revered word of God. Delving into the Song of Songs, “Romance of the Enclosed Garden” reveals a story beyond a lover’s quest, transforming it into a profound reflection on the Incarnation, with Christ and the Virgin Mary as the central characters.
With meticulous research and inspired contemplation, Florendo draws upon the testimonies of early Fathers and saints, unraveling the mystical messages hidden within the Song of Songs. The author brings to light the profound love of God for humanity, mirrored in the passionate love between a bridegroom and his bride. Through Florendo’s words, readers discover that human love within the context of marriage serves as a divine echo, pointing to Christ’s love for the Church.
“Romance of the Enclosed Garden” is a resounding reminder that love is at the core of our true calling. Readers are invited to experience the sweet Mystery and Divine Lover through solitude and an encounter with God’s word. As they become still and silent, the symphony of God’s love resounds—wooing, pursuing, and embracing them entirely.
In this day and age, where the worldly desire for premarital pleasure is pervasive, Florendo brings to light the mandate of the Bible. The author appeals especially to the younger generation to embrace the reverence for sex and the sanctity of marriage. While intimacy grows and relationship flourishes, “Romance of the Enclosed Garden” evokes the beauty and blessing in abstinence.
Andrea Oliva Florendo, a distinguished Adjunct Associate Professor of Theology and Religious Studies at St. John’s University, brings her wealth of knowledge and passion to this enlightening work. As a visual artist, landscape designer, harpist, and practitioner of Harp Therapy, Florendo’s multidimensional artistry infuses “Romance of the Enclosed Garden” with beauty, grace, and spiritual depth.
“Romance of the Enclosed Garden: Songs of Songs” is set to captivate readers from all walks of life, offering a transformative experience that will leave hearts brimming with love, inspiration, and a profound understanding of God’s unwavering devotion.
