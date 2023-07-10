Sovereign Wealth Advisors LLC Extends Global Reach

Submit Release
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sovereign Wealth Advisors LLC (SWA), a leading Houston-based wealth management firm, proudly welcomes Samuelson Drumond, a Prominent International Financial Advisor, to their rapidly expanding team.

With a distinguished 30+ year career across Brazil, Spain, Chile, Argentina, and the United States, Samuelson has garnered invaluable expertise ls in investment banking, corporate finance, and personal finance, earning the trust of clients worldwide.

Mr. Drumond holds a BBA and an MBA from the prestigious Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, along with certifications as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®), Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS®), and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®).

SWA is thrilled to welcome Samuelson Drumond to their respected team, recognizing the immense value he brings to their mission of delivering comprehensive financial services that empower clients to achieve their goals. This strategic addition further solidifies SWA's position as a trusted partner in international wealth management.

