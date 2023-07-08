The Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus in Brazil attended the exhibition “Transgressive Narratives”
On the 22nd of June, the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus in Brazil, Mr. Evagóras Vryonídes, the Consul A.H. of Cyprus in São Paulo, Dr. Cesar Augusto de Aguiar, the Commercial Attaché and President of the Brazil-Cyprus Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Adriano Salinas, and the Health Affairs Attaché of the Consulate of Cyprus in São Paulo, Dr. Luiz Teixeira, attended the opening of the exhibition "Transgressive Narratives" by Cypriot artist, Vasilis Loizides.
The exhibition was supported by the Department of Modern and Contemporary Culture of Cyprus and the Cultural Center Correios RJ in Brazil. The exhibition “Transgressive Narratives”, features photos and garments by the renowned designer Vasilis Loizides.
After launching his namesake brand during the New York Fashion Week 2017, Vasilis Loizides began to be recognized as part of a new generation of influential voices in the international art and fashion scene.
The designer's work relates to themes that surround the universal human experience, filled with concepts relating to sexuality, gender identity, and otherness. Through embroidery, prints, and embellishments the designer creates a design language that tells a story every season.
The work presented in this exhibition showcases the duality present in the designer's work: selected garments and photographic projects from his fashion collections, as well as original pieces inspired by the vibrant and artistic richness of Brazil. As ideas and colors evolve through the space, viewers are invited to uncover truths in the lived experience and to share this energy with others.
Curated by Ian Milan, the exhibition “Transgressive Narratives” promises to 'transgress' everything that has been presented before in terms of art and fashion, creating an experience capable of surpassing the boundaries of reality to take the visitor out of the ordinary, 'violating' their own preconceptions.
The "Transgressive Narratives" exhibition has been open for visitation since June 8th and will run until July 22nd, 2023, at the Cultural Center Correios RJ (Rua Visconde de Itaboraí, 20) with a rating: Not recommended for children under 10 years old.
Adenilson Da Silva
Adenilson Da Silva
