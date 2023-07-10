Humanitarian and Author Stephanie Colligan-Ishola Shares an Inspiring Journey of Heritage and Empowerment
A unique opportunity for readers to explore their own spiritual quests and find solace in the interconnectedness of past, present, and future.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and humanitarian Stephanie Colligan-Ishola takes readers on an extraordinary voyage through her family's rich history in her book, "My Ancestor's Path Is My Future Journey."
"My Ancestor's Path Is My Future Journey" is a deeply personal work that not only narrates Stephanie's own experiences but also enables readers to witness her ancestral path unfolding before their eyes, supported by genealogy research, interviews, and her vivid dream visions. Going beyond a mere retelling of historical events, it is a book intended to restore the soul and ignite a deep connection with the essence of life itself. Through Stephanie's powerful prose, wisdom, and reflective thinking, readers are encouraged to believe in a higher calling and embrace inner peace through harmonious love for creation and all inhabitants of our society.
Stephanie Colligan-Ishola is a first time author but her humanitarian advocacy work began 26 years ago and continues till this day. Her commitment to promoting inner peace, love, and understanding shines through every page of her book, making it a catalyst for personal growth and spiritual awakening.
Stephanie Colligan-Ishola is a native of Lafayette, Louisiana and resides in Texas.
