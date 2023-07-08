Ronald Craig Shines Light on the Controversial Calvinist Theological System in "Demonic Conspiracy Known As Calvinism"
“…a diligent search for corroboration of [Craig’s] assertions regarding Calvin's tenets and legacy…” — Barbara Bamberger Scott, The US Review of BooksCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronald Craig, a seasoned home-church pastor and author, fearlessly unveils the truth behind the Calvinist theological system in his groundbreaking book, "Demonic Conspiracy Known As Calvinism: The truth about Calvinism no one else has had the insight or courage to reveal!" Challenging conventional beliefs, Craig presents a thorough examination of Calvinism, exposing the darkness that lurks beneath its surface and shedding light on its controversial doctrines.
In "Demonic Conspiracy Known As Calvinism," Craig draws upon plain Scripture passages to reveal the inherent dangers and inconsistencies within the Calvinist theological framework. With insight and courage, he uncovers the truth that many have been reluctant to acknowledge, showcasing the potential pitfalls and spiritual implications of embracing this system.
The book explores the fundamental question of what is truly right and true in matters of faith. Craig reminds readers of the warning from Proverbs: "There is a way that seems right to a man, but it ends in death." With a bold voice, he challenges believers to critically evaluate their churches and movements, urging them to ensure that the light within them is not darkness.
As a home-church pastor for over two decades and a committed follower of the Gospel, Ronald Craig brings a wealth of experience and biblical knowledge to his work. His Bachelor of Arts degree and theological training have equipped him to delve deep into the subject matter and present a compelling case against Calvinism.
In addition to his written works, Craig also shares his insights through his two YouTube video channels, where he continues to present revelatory truths from the Bible. His commitment to shedding light on controversial topics and providing a fresh perspective has garnered a devoted following of truth seekers.
Recommended by The US Review of Books, Ronald Craig's unwavering dedication to unveiling the truth makes his book an essential resource for believers and theologians alike—regarded as passionate and practical by Barbara Bamberger Scott of the USRB. A must-read for those seeking a comprehensive understanding of the Calvinist theological system and its potential spiritual consequences, "Demonic Conspiracy Known As Calvinism: The truth about Calvinism no one else has had the insight or courage to reveal!" is available for purchase in print and digital formats on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.
