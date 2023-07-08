Exotic India's Handpicked Paintings Collection: Historical & Modern Art
Discover the Richness of Exotic India's Handpicked Historical & Contemporary Paintings Collection
The works of these talented artists embody the profound beauty and depth that can only be expressed through art.”ROSEVILLE, MINNISOTA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exotic India presents a vast collection of captivating paintings that are distinct and are the perfect choice for home or workspace decor. Contemporary paintings are intensely personal and have a story to tell that evokes certain moods, emotions, and feelings in people’s minds. On the other hand, historical paintings with cultural significance provide an insight into the rich societal value of the past and offer an enlightening experience. Curating the collection of these exceptional paintings, the website of Exotic India strives to allow its customers to browse through and decorate the walls of their homes with their favourite pieces.
— Kapil Goel
Speaking on the launch of the collection, Mr. Kapil Goel, Director of Exotic India Art, said: “Although we offer a wide range of products on our website, we wanted our customers and all the art lovers to immerse themselves in the fascinating art forms of India. These paintings are sure to capture many hearts and minds.”
The exclusive wall art painting collection includes some of the finest Oil paintings, Spatula Paintings, Watercolor Paintings, Charcoal paintings, and Acrylic Paintings hence offering a diverse range of aesthetics to choose from. This wide range of options ensures that there is something for every buyer that matches their taste and interests. All the masterpieces exhibit great attention to detail and have been made using different artistic styles, techniques, and concepts. As people gaze upon them, they can tell that they have been made with the desire to take the viewers to a different world, creating a sense of enchantment and inspiration. These aesthetically appealing artworks, however, are not only confined to the buyers’ own surroundings but are also ideal to be gifted to the people they admire. After all, “Gifting a piece of art is also an act of expressing love and gratitude to the loved ones”, further says Mr. Kapil Goel.
About Exotic India Art:
Exotic India Art is a well-known online platform that offers a unique collection of products such as art, books, statues, clothing, and much more to its customers from across the world. These selected products aim at celebrating and reflecting the rich culture and tradition of glorious India. Their team takes pride in showcasing on a global level, the brilliant craftsmanship of the highly-skilled artists from different parts of India. The website provides its customers the benefit of getting detailed information about each product such as its dimensions, descriptions, and specifications and thus facilitating a positive user experience.
