INNOCN Prime Day Offers for Amazon EU Customers: The 27C1U-D 4K Gaming Monitor is a INNOCN Prime Day Deal
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2014, Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has transformed the meaning of boosting productivity. GamerPC, a news publication, has acknowledged INNOCN's dedication to enhancing the value of monitors for everyday workers and hobbyists. With nearly a decade of experience, INNOCN is a leading provider of high-quality monitors for customers throughout the European Union (EU) and other parts of the world.
Exciting news awaits Amazon EU customers as they will have the opportunity to acquire the INNOCN 27C1U-D 4K Gaming Monitor at a discounted price during Prime Day, starting on July 11th, 2023. Customers in Germany (DE), France (FR), Italy (IT), and the Netherlands (NL) can purchase this impressive monitor for the final price of €259 on Amazon. Meanwhile, customers in Spain (ES) can avail of this monitor at a final price of €259.2.
The INNOCN 27C1U-D, a 27-inch 4K Gaming Monitor, is the perfect addition to gaming setups, living rooms, dens, homes, studios, and work offices. Its size is perfect for any desk area, enabling users to multitask efficiently while keeping their workspace clutter-free. This monitor is great for live streaming while gaming and watching game walkthroughs.
Equipped with USB-C, DP, and HDMI ports, the 27C1U-D pairs with MacBook’s, laptops, digital cameras, gaming consoles, and other popular devices. Its gaming features are equally impressive, delivering extraordinary color depth and accuracy with its stunning 4K UHD resolution of 3840x2160p. With a maximum brightness of 400 nits, ∆E＜2 color accuracy, 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, and support for 1.07 billion colors (8 bits+FRC), this monitor ensures exceptional color depth.
Whether as a primary or external monitor, the INNOCN 27C1U-D is a must-have for Amazon EU customers, boosting productivity and gaming. Enhance leisure, work, play, or daily activities by adding this monitor to the collection on Prime Day.
Product Links:
DE: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BBMZDM9Z
FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BBMZDM9Z
IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0BBMZDM9Z
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B0BBMZDM9Z
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B0BBMZDM9Z
2023 Prime Day Deals EU & US Short URL:
https://bit.ly/3psc1UN
