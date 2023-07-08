Hair Extensions in Summer: Top Tips from Hair Extension Specialists to make the investment worthwhile
Natural-looking hair extensions are designed to blend seamlessly with the natural hair, providing a subtle boost of volume and length without looking obvious or fake.
Hair extensions offer length, volume, and style versatility for summer. Proper care promises longevity to make the investment worthwhile.CARDIFF, WALES, July 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair extensions can be a great addition to an individual’s summer beauty routine. Not only do hair extensions add length and volume to the hair, but they also provide versatility and convenience allowing individuals to experiment with different hairstyles ranging from natural looks to bold hair statements.
The hot and humid weather can make it difficult to maintain long hair without it becoming frizzy and unmanageable. Hair extensions are not subject to the same wear and tear as natural hair, as they are not attached to the scalp and, hence, not affected by natural oils produced by the scalp that can cause tangling and matting. Depending on the type of extensions, certain hair extensions can be pre-styled, which means that they require less daily maintenance and styling compared to natural hair. Hair extensions can also be easily removed and replaced, which means that they can be changed more frequently to suit different styles and occasions, without causing damage to the natural hair.
Hair extensions have become an increasingly popular trend for anyone who wants to enhance their natural hair or experiment with new hairstyles. There are two distinct hair extension trends that have emerged in recent years: natural-looking hair extensions and colourful statement pieces. While both trends have their own unique benefits, they cater to different styles and preferences.
Colourful hair extension pieces are designed to make a bold statement and add a pop of colour to the hair. These extensions can be made from synthetic or human hair, and are available in a wide range of vibrant colours and patterns.
They can be used to create a variety of styles, from subtle highlights to bold streaks of colour.
Many hair extension experts and influencers have embraced both trends, and are encouraging others to experiment with different styles and looks. "Hair extensions are a great way to express personal styles and enhance a client’s natural hair. Whether a client prefers natural-looking extensions or colourful statement pieces, there is an option out there that fits every unique style.”, the hair extension team at Lazarou Hair Duke Street agrees.
“When it comes to deciding on the type of hair, choosing high-quality, human remy hair extensions is an investment worth making. Remy hair is considered the highest quality of hair extensions as the cuticles are kept intact and align in one direction. This creates a more natural and seamless look. This means that remy hair extensions are less likely to tangle, mat or shed, providing a more comfortable and long-lasting wear.”
“At Lazarou Hair Duke Street we specialise in tape hair and nano-ring hair extensions. We and our clients appreciate them for their durability and low maintenance.” says the Lazarou hair extension team.
Tape and nano-ring hair extensions are designed to withstand the heat and humidity of summer, making them ideal for outdoor activities and beach vacations. When fitted correctly, they require minimal maintenance and styling, making them a convenient option for those who want to spend less time on their hair during the summer months.
Since both types of hair extensions are attached to the client’s natural hair using adhesive or small metal rings, it is important to work with a professional stylist who is experienced in installing and caring for tape hair extensions or nano-ring hair extensions to minimise the risk of damage to the client’s natural hair and to ensure the longevity of hair extensions.
Experienced hair extension technicians will also ensure that the client is aware of appropriate aftercare steps that take into consideration the client’s hair type and lifestyle.
In order to make the investment last, the Lazarou Hair Duke Street extension team advises clients to follow these aftercare steps:
Avoid washing your hair for at least 48 hours after getting tape/nano-ring extensions installed. This will give the extension pieces enough time to fully bond with the natural hair.
Use a gentle sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner when washing your hair. Avoid using any products that contain alcohol or oil as they can break down the tape adhesive and cause the extensions to slip out.
When washing your hair, be gentle and avoid rubbing or tugging on the extensions. Instead, use a gentle patting motion to cleanse your scalp and hair.
Avoid using hot styling tools such as straighteners or curling irons directly on the tape bonds/nano-rings. Instead, use a low heat setting and a heat protectant spray to style your hair.
Brush your hair regularly, but be gentle around the tape bonds/nano-rings. Use a soft-bristled brush or a special extension brush to avoid pulling on the bonds and causing damage.
For more information on hair extensions visit Lazarou Hair Duke Street’s dedicated extension website.
