Empowering Sustainable Public Health: Unveiling the Future with Public-Private Partnerships

Wellness Equity Alliance (WEA) Drives Innovative Service Models to Close Health Equity Gaps Nationwide
Big gaps in Population & Public Health resources are putting millions of people at risk. Wellness Equity Alliance is changing that. Our national partnerships are producing uncommon results every day.”DENVER, COLORADO, US, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wellness Equity Alliance (WEA) will unveil its groundbreaking Public Health Delivery Model at the National Association of County & City Health Officials (NACCHO) on July 11th at 11am. The presentation will be held at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, Governor's Square 16 - Plaza Building, located at 1550 Court Place.
— Tyler B. Evans, MD, MS, MPH, AAHIVS, DTM&H, FIDSA, CEO & Co-Founder
Joining the event will be Dr. Tyler B. Evans, CEO, along with Dr. Christina Madison PharmD and Dr. Richard Chamberlain, DrPH. Each brings extensive experience and expertise in disrupting public and population health care, particularly in addressing Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) and the needs of historically marginalized communities.
This same team was invited in November, 2022 to the WHITE HOUSE SUMMIT ON COVID-19 HEALTH EQUITY for a poster presentation, and Dr. Christina Madison represented WEA on the POWER OF PARTNERSHIPS panel. Read their bios here
WEA is a pioneering national public health organization consisting of a diverse team of physicians, health professionals, and organizational specialists. With comprehensive knowledge across various disciplines, including cardiology, public health, and emergency medicine, WEA is dedicated to addressing healthcare disparities driven by the social determinants of health, with a specific focus on the impacts of COVID-19. These disparities disproportionately affect immigrant, indigenous, unhoused, carceral, LGBTQ+, BIPOC, rural and hard-to-reach populations.
WEA offers comprehensive clinical public health extension services, strategic planning, and technical assistance to Public Health Agencies, Health Care Systems, Educational Institutions, and Community-Based Organizations (CBOs). By partnering with these entities, WEA aims to promote sustainable health equity across the nation.
THESE ARE SOME OF THEIR KEY INNOVATIONS:
PRACTICE-BASED PUBLIC HEALTH ORGANIZATION: WEA excels in service delivery and program implementation, employing implementation science to develop reliable healthcare delivery programs. Their innovative approaches include leveraging telemedicine and paramedicine in rural areas, adopting street medicine and proven harm reduction interventions, and rapidly scaling culturally-competent care through community networks.
EARLY ADOPTION OF NEW TECHNOLOGIES: WEA embraces advancements in data analytics, AI, and GIS systems to inform strategic decisions and enhance community participation. By utilizing machine learning and consumer data analytics, WEA identifies optimal locations for vaccination sites and ensures prompt responses to public health emergencies.
ORGANIZATIONAL AGILITY: Unlike conventional public health departments burdened by bureaucracy, WEA operates with exceptional agility. They have demonstrated their ability to rapidly scale operations and implement various health innovations, such as street medicine and mobile units that reach underserved populations. WEA facilitates the swift deployment of networked teams in primary and behavioral care, paramedicine, and community health workers (CHWs).
PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS: WEA leverages collaborative partnerships with public and private entities to significantly improve services and extend program reach. Notably, WEA collaborated with the Laredo County Health Department, Texas A&M University, and the Holding Institute to establish clinical care services at the Laredo, TX border during the height of the pandemic. Additionally, WEA is currently implementing a system of clinical services using mobile units, health bungalows, and community cultural events in the City of Vernon, Los Angeles County. This initiative, titled "Health care where and when you need it," aims to enhance access to care for Vernon residents and ~50,000 daily commuters.
