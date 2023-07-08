Aluko Vinyl is Transforming the Global Automobile Industry with Their Affordable, Durable, and Trendy Vinyl Car Wraps
The Chinese car wrap giant Aluko Vinyl offers affordable, durable wraps like the red car wrap and the carbon fiber car wrap.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The automobile car wrap industry is hands down one of the rapidly growing global industries. In 2022 alone, the sector generated USD 5.8 Billion worldwide. More vehicle owners are turning to vinyl wraps as the affordable alternative to a traditional complete vehicle paint job.
Aluko Vinyl is a famous Chinese brand that manufactures and sells quality vinyl wraps for various vehicles, primarily cars. The long-lasting and durable car wraps from Aluko Vinyl have created a buzz in the global automobile industry.
They are known for their broad spectrum of colors, textures, patterns, etc., that are bound to suit varying styles and aesthetics.
Unlike many vinyl car wrap brands, Aluko Vinyl does not source its products from a random supplier or manufacturer.
They have a robust production line in place that is rooted in the solid research team at Aluko Vinyl. The research team looks for the latest global car wrap industry trends and develops exclusive designs, patterns, and colors.
The advanced technical team at Aluko Vinyl realizes the visions of the research and design team. The Aluko Vinyl team develops, produces, sells, and packs the products in their factories and warehouses, significantly lowering the price for the buyers. The absence of intermediaries or retailers in the entire process enables the Aluko Vinyl team to provide premium quality car wraps for one of the lowest prices in the category.
The product range at Aluko Vinyl currently consists of an impressive 20 series and about 300 different colors.
Customers can choose from these options or customize their ideas into patterns and designs. Customers can contact Aluko Vinyl's design team to get their full service in customizing and designing a unique car wrap.
The bestselling products available in Aluko Vinyl are carbon fiber car wrap, TPU car wrap, matte wrap, etc. The best carbon fiber car wrap is available at Aluko Vinyl, and every year, a significant number of carbon fiber car wrap orders are delivered from the brand.
The red vinyl wrap is another similar bestseller. While other car wrap brands maintain a limited range of colors, Aluko Vinyl presents a range of colors developed at the company’s research laboratories in China. The red vinyl wrap and the pink vinyl wrap are two fast-selling models at the brand. The red car wrap section alone contains a multitude of shade variations, patterns, and textures for the customers to choose from.
Along with its unique ability to keep up with the global car wrap trends, Aluko Vinyl also impresses customers and the industry alike with its features like superior quality back adhesive, great coverage, excellent filtering performance, self-healing properties to prevent scratches, great weather and corrosion resistance, good dimensional stability, and many more. The brand is undoubtedly transforming the industry by bringing novelty in both quality and style alike.
