Seapoint Books Publishes Lobstering Women of Maine
Susan Tobey White's paintings in Lobstering Women vividly depict Maine women's participation in today's lobster fishing.
Paintings and Stories of Women and Girls Who Fish the Maine Coast by Maine Artist, Susan Tobey White
Seapoint Books announces its release of Lobstering Women of Maine: Paintings and Stories of Women and Girls Who Fish the Maine Coast by Maine Artist, Susan Tobey White on May 31, 2023. "These wonderful paintings and brief biographies show their hard work and also the beauty and camaraderie of the women who fish for lobsters," says publisher Spencer Smith, "you'll never look at lobster fishing the same way again."
— Spencer Smith, publisher
In Lobstering Women of Maine, Susan Tobey White vividly captures Maine women’s participation in today’s lobster fishing industry. Her paintings tell the story of what women have to do every day to be successful in an industry dominated by men.
Several generations of women and girls along the Coast of Maine are represented. These are hardworking women who juggle family, school, and other jobs, along with their joy of being out on the water. The women hail from Wells, Rockport, Stonington, Corea Harbor, Chebeague Island, Sprucehead, Vinalhaven, Little Cranberry Island, Searsport and Rockland.
Among the 18 portraits is Virginia Oliver, known worldwide as the ‘Lobster Lady.’ At 103 years old, she’s still going strong. She learned how to haul traps when she was just seven or eight on her father’s boat off of Rockland. Today, Ginny fishes 200 traps with her 80-year-old son, Max. Often asked if she will continue fishing, she has a resounding answer: “Of course I will! It’s important to keep moving.”
Susan Tobey White is a Maine artist whose work has always portrayed the theme of women. She lives on the coast of Maine and is the wife of a part-time commercial fisherman. She has measured lobsters and filled bait bags, and understands the work of fishing. Inspired by Maine's lobster women, she was compelled to paint them and gather their stories.
Susan’s work is in private collections throughout the United States and internationally. Her lobstering women paintings were first displayed at the Penobscot Marine Museum in Searsport, Maine.
Lobstering Women of Maine: Paintings and Stories of Women and Girls Who Fish the Maine Coast (Seapoint Books, May 31, 2023, ISBN: 979-8987208410, 48 pages, 10”X10”, hardcover) is available in local bookstores throughout New England or you can order a copy online.
