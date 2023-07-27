EverGuard Roofing & Solar Once Again Receives GAF Master Elite Contractor Status

VP Richard Auld displays GAF Certification EverGuard Roofing & Solar Group Photo During National Roofing Week 2023 EverGuard Roofing & Solar Logo

EverGuard Roofing & Solar renews GAF Master Elite Contractor certification, solidifying its commitment to excellence and top-quality roofing services in NM.

This achievement reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional roofing services and upholding the highest standards of craftsmanship.” — David Kemper

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EverGuard Roofing & Solar, a premier provider of roofing services in New Mexico, is thrilled to announce that it has once again been awarded the prestigious GAF Master Elite Contractor certification. This distinguished recognition, received on May 16, 2023, demonstrates EverGuard Roofing & Solar's unwavering commitment to excellence, exceptional workmanship, and outstanding customer service.

The GAF Master Elite Contractor status is an esteemed accreditation within the roofing industry, granted to only a select few roofing companies that meet GAF's rigorous requirements. EverGuard Roofing & Solar has once again fulfilled the following criteria, solidifying its position as a leader in the field:

Proven Reliability and Reputation: EverGuard Roofing & Solar has built a strong reputation for delivering top-quality roofing services and ensuring customer satisfaction, establishing itself as a trusted and reliable company within the community.

Superior Craftsmanship: The team of experienced professionals at EverGuard Roofing & Solar possesses the skills and expertise necessary to consistently provide exceptional workmanship, guaranteeing that every roofing project is completed to the highest standards.

Continuous Professional Training: EverGuard Roofing & Solar's ongoing commitment to professional development is evident through its investment in employee education and training programs, ensuring that its staff stays up to date with the latest industry techniques and best practices.

Licensing and Insurance Compliance: As a GAF Master Elite Contractor, EverGuard Roofing & Solar maintains all necessary licenses and insurance policies mandated by local and state authorities, providing customers with peace of mind and protection throughout the roofing process.

Achieving the GAF Master Elite Contractor certification enables EverGuard Roofing & Solar to offer its customers an expanded range of high-quality roofing materials and products. This partnership with GAF, North America's largest roofing manufacturer, ensures that EverGuard Roofing & Solar can provide its clients with a diverse selection of innovative and durable roofing solutions, all backed by GAF's industry-leading warranties.

"We are incredibly proud to once again receive the GAF Master Elite Contractor certification," said David Kemper, Operations Manager of EverGuard Roofing & Solar. "This achievement reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional roofing services and upholding the highest standards of craftsmanship. As a GAF Master Elite Contractor, we are excited to further enhance our offerings and continue serving our community with excellence."

With this prestigious accolade, EverGuard Roofing & Solar further solidifies its position as the preferred roofing contractor for homeowners, businesses, and property owners seeking reliable and top-quality roofing solutions. The company's skilled team, combined with its renewed GAF Master Elite Contractor status, ensures that customers receive unparalleled craftsmanship, exceptional service, and long-lasting roofing systems.

For more information about EverGuard Roofing & Solar and its comprehensive range of roofing and solar services, please visit www.everguardroofing.com or contact the office at 505-821-9543 or thebestroof@everguardroofing.com.

About EverGuard Roofing & Solar: EverGuard Roofing & Solar is a leading roofing and solar company based in Albuquerque, NM serving Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, Bernalillo, Las Vegas, Espanola, Farmington, Los Lunas, Belen, Edgewood, Tijeras, Moriarty, Las Cruses, and many more throughout New Mexico. With over 20 years of experience, the company specializes in providing superior residential and commercial roofing and solar solutions. EverGuard Roofing & Solar is committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship, using high-quality materials, and ensuring complete customer satisfaction. As a GAF Master Elite Contractor, EverGuard Roofing & Solar offers a wide range of roofing services, including installation, repair, maintenance, and inspection.

